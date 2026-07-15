Yacht Club de Monaco accelerates transition to more responsible yachting

MONACO, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Yacht Club de Monaco is accelerating the transition towards more responsible yachting through a wide range of initiatives, from solar panels and electric boat charging stations to water recycling systems. "Yachting is an ecosystem, and if you want to have a smart boat, you also need to have a smart marina. If you have an eco-responsible boat, you need to find a place where you can berth it that is equally eco-responsible. It is not only about the boat. The entire ecosystem has to be aligned, including the shipyards, which are making a great effort to build new facilities with greater respect for the planet and the environment. The same applies to marinas. We have to integrate all these elements into our thinking when we design and prepare the marinas of the future", said Bernard d'Alessandri General Secretary and Managing Director of the Yacht Club de Monaco.

Driven by the forward-looking vision of HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco, under the aegis of its Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting initiative, these actions are based on one simple conviction: the future of the sector depends on concrete, measurable and collective solutions. “It's very important for us, and also for the philosophy of the Yacht Club. We are actors and players of the sea, so we need to protect the environment in order to keep sailing and continue discovering the sea. For that reason, we use a technology called thalassothermia, which uses seawater to cool the air-conditioning system through heat exchangers. We also reuse water from the swimming pool, as well as water collected from the sinks and showers at the sailing school, to reduce overall water consumption. Most of this recycled water is used in the Yacht Club's laundry facilities, while part of it is also reused for the pool,” explained Nicolas Milanesio, Director of Operations and Security at the Yacht Club de Monaco.

“Another important improvement has been the replacement of the solar panels. The ones originally installed when the building was constructed had become less efficient than today's technologies, so we replaced them with a more advanced system,” he added.

Among the many systems integrated into the building to reduce its environmental footprint are low-energy LED lighting, while the YCM Marina features a range of initiatives aimed at protecting the marine environment, including charging stations for electric boats, wastewater recovery systems, Biohuts to support biodiversity, dynamic mooring buoys that limit the impact on the seabed, and a robot designed to collect floating waste.

The YCM Marina also operates a fleet of electric boats as part of the Yacht Club de Monaco’s commitment to sustainable yachting. The charging facilities installed along the pontoons serve both the Club’s own electric fleet and members who use electric tenders.

“Here at the Yacht Club de Monaco, we have two DC fast chargers of up to 200 kW equipped with CCS2 connectors. Further along the pontoon, we also have several slower chargers to ensure compatibility with all types of electric boats. Our presence here at the Yacht Club de Monaco and at the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge reflects our commitment to supporting the transition towards electric boating by providing the charging infrastructure needed for the event and for the growing number of electric vessels,” said Michele Bolpagni, Director of Commercial Strategy at Aqua superPower, which operates the world's first global marine charging network.

Also contributing to the Yacht Club de Monaco's sustainability strategy is the Italian company ESA NanoTech, which specializes in graphene-based solutions and products. “Our technology finds a very interesting environment here at the Yacht Club de Monaco because we share the same vision, one that is focused on innovation, sustainability and energy efficiency. Here at the Yacht Club de Monaco, you can already see some of our solutions in use, ranging from graphene-enhanced carpets in the offices to radiant heating panels installed throughout the Club. These technologies improve comfort while significantly reducing energy consumption,” the company said.

Edgar Zvinis, founder of Solandor, has spent the past five years planning and building eco-solar boats, catamarans and other sustainable vessels that align closely with the Yacht Club de Monaco's vision. "The whole concept is about creating an ecosystem that works both at sea and on land, looking at how energy is produced, stored, charged and used. It is a pleasure to be at the Yacht Club de Monaco and hopefully become part of what it is trying to achieve," he said, adding that the company's next step is to open the first Solandor Eco Lounge in Monaco.

Building on this vision, the Yacht Club de Monaco will host the Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous 2026 on 20–21 September. Organized by M3 Monaco, the event will bring together entrepreneurs, start-ups, scale-ups, industrial groups, investors, marina developers and architects to promote innovative solutions for the development of smarter and more sustainable marinas.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d8368c4-bd46-4dcc-8ff7-1b8a7689e154