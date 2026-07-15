ICG PLC (the “Company”)

15 July 2026

Results of 2026 Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held this afternoon, all resolutions proposed were duly passed by the requisite majority the details of which are set out in the table below:

RESOLUTION TITLE VOTES



FOR %



FOR VOTES



AGAINST %



AGAINST VOTES



TOTAL % of ISC



VOTED VOTES



WITHHELD 1 ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS 2026 204,257,584 100.00% 6,332 0.00% 204,263,916 72.37% 106,318 2 REMUNERATION REPORT 192,612,873 95.80% 8,440,221 4.20% 201,053,094 71.23% 3,317,140 3 REMUNERATION POLICY 180,173,397 89.77% 20,542,989 10.23% 200,716,386 71.11% 3,653,848 4 RE-APPOINT AUDITOR 204,343,803 100.00% 6,035 0.00% 204,349,838 72.40% 20,396 5 REMUNERATION OF AUDITORS 204,349,320 100.00% 1,382 0.00% 204,350,702 72.40% 19,532 6 FINAL DIVIDEND 204,344,585 100.00% 6,364 0.00% 204,350,949 72.40% 19,285 7 TO APPOINT J BOND 204,328,441 100.00% 6,709 0.00% 204,335,150 72.39% 35,084 8 TO APPOINT R LAWTHER 204,332,344 100.00% 2,806 0.00% 204,335,150 72.39% 35,084 9 TO APPOINT V MORTIER 199,959,714 97.86% 4,374,983 2.14% 204,334,697 72.39% 35,537 10 RE-APPOINT W RUCKER 188,428,485 92.22% 15,906,768 7.78% 204,335,253 72.39% 34,981 11 RE-APPOINT S BAXENDALE 203,831,034 99.75% 504,224 0.25% 204,335,258 72.39% 34,976 12 RE-APPOINT D BICARREGUI 203,300,370 99.49% 1,034,883 0.51% 204,335,253 72.39% 34,981 13 RE-APPOINT B DURTESTE 204,012,799 99.84% 322,454 0.16% 204,335,253 72.39% 34,981 14 RE-APPOINT A HENSEL-ROTH 203,964,803 99.82% 370,450 0.18% 204,335,253 72.39% 34,981 15 RE-APPOINT V HOLMES 197,770,579 96.96% 6,200,431 3.04% 203,971,010 72.26% 399,224 16 RE-APPOINT M LESTER 201,779,266 98.75% 2,555,987 1.25% 204,335,253 72.39% 34,981 17 RE-APPOINT A SYKES 200,289,875 98.02% 4,045,378 1.98% 204,335,253 72.39% 34,981 18 ALLOT SHARES 194,814,222 95.33% 9,536,116 4.67% 204,350,338 72.40% 19,896 19 PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS 180,789,617 88.47% 23,561,115 11.53% 204,350,732 72.40% 19,502 20 ADDITIONAL PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS 189,800,532 92.88% 14,547,365 7.12% 204,347,897 72.40% 22,337 21 MARKET PURCHASES 204,216,253 99.99% 29,967 0.01% 204,246,220 72.36% 124,014 22 NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETINGS 199,460,329 97.61% 4,890,596 2.39% 204,350,925 72.40% 19,309

Following the conclusion of the AGM, Stephen Welton and Rosemary Leith retired as Non-Executive Directors of the Company. The Board is grateful to Stephen and Rosemary for their long service and outstanding contributions to the Board and its Committees, including Rosemary’s role as Chair of the Risk Committee, during a period of sustained growth and success for ICG, and wishes them all the best for the future.

Notes:



The votes "For" and "Against" are expressed in percentage of votes cast.

Votes "For" include discretionary votes.

All resolutions put to the meeting were carried.

There were 282,260,661 ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) in issue all of which had the right to vote. 2,696,409 ordinary shares were held in treasury which do not carry voting rights, and 9,058,864 ordinary non-voting shares were in issue.

A vote "Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.2R, copies of all resolutions, other than those concerning ordinary business passed at the AGM, will shortly be available to view on the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Contacts:

Chris Hunt

Investor Relations, ICG PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Fiona Laffan

Corporate Affairs, ICG PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Andrew Lewis

Company Secretary, ICG PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344