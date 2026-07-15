ICG PLC (the “Company”)
15 July 2026
Results of 2026 Annual General Meeting
The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held this afternoon, all resolutions proposed were duly passed by the requisite majority the details of which are set out in the table below:
|RESOLUTION
|TITLE
|VOTES
FOR
|%
FOR
|VOTES
AGAINST
|%
AGAINST
|VOTES
TOTAL
|% of ISC
VOTED
|VOTES
WITHHELD
|1
|ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS 2026
|204,257,584
|100.00%
|6,332
|0.00%
|204,263,916
|72.37%
|106,318
|2
|REMUNERATION REPORT
|192,612,873
|95.80%
|8,440,221
|4.20%
|201,053,094
|71.23%
|3,317,140
|3
|REMUNERATION POLICY
|180,173,397
|89.77%
|20,542,989
|10.23%
|200,716,386
|71.11%
|3,653,848
|4
|RE-APPOINT AUDITOR
|204,343,803
|100.00%
|6,035
|0.00%
|204,349,838
|72.40%
|20,396
|5
|REMUNERATION OF AUDITORS
|204,349,320
|100.00%
|1,382
|0.00%
|204,350,702
|72.40%
|19,532
|6
|FINAL DIVIDEND
|204,344,585
|100.00%
|6,364
|0.00%
|204,350,949
|72.40%
|19,285
|7
|TO APPOINT J BOND
|204,328,441
|100.00%
|6,709
|0.00%
|204,335,150
|72.39%
|35,084
|8
|TO APPOINT R LAWTHER
|204,332,344
|100.00%
|2,806
|0.00%
|204,335,150
|72.39%
|35,084
|9
|TO APPOINT V MORTIER
|199,959,714
|97.86%
|4,374,983
|2.14%
|204,334,697
|72.39%
|35,537
|10
|RE-APPOINT W RUCKER
|188,428,485
|92.22%
|15,906,768
|7.78%
|204,335,253
|72.39%
|34,981
|11
|RE-APPOINT S BAXENDALE
|203,831,034
|99.75%
|504,224
|0.25%
|204,335,258
|72.39%
|34,976
|12
|RE-APPOINT D BICARREGUI
|203,300,370
|99.49%
|1,034,883
|0.51%
|204,335,253
|72.39%
|34,981
|13
|RE-APPOINT B DURTESTE
|204,012,799
|99.84%
|322,454
|0.16%
|204,335,253
|72.39%
|34,981
|14
|RE-APPOINT A HENSEL-ROTH
|203,964,803
|99.82%
|370,450
|0.18%
|204,335,253
|72.39%
|34,981
|15
|RE-APPOINT V HOLMES
|197,770,579
|96.96%
|6,200,431
|3.04%
|203,971,010
|72.26%
|399,224
|16
|RE-APPOINT M LESTER
|201,779,266
|98.75%
|2,555,987
|1.25%
|204,335,253
|72.39%
|34,981
|17
|RE-APPOINT A SYKES
|200,289,875
|98.02%
|4,045,378
|1.98%
|204,335,253
|72.39%
|34,981
|18
|ALLOT SHARES
|194,814,222
|95.33%
|9,536,116
|4.67%
|204,350,338
|72.40%
|19,896
|19
|PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS
|180,789,617
|88.47%
|23,561,115
|11.53%
|204,350,732
|72.40%
|19,502
|20
|ADDITIONAL PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS
|189,800,532
|92.88%
|14,547,365
|7.12%
|204,347,897
|72.40%
|22,337
|21
|MARKET PURCHASES
|204,216,253
|99.99%
|29,967
|0.01%
|204,246,220
|72.36%
|124,014
|22
|NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETINGS
|199,460,329
|97.61%
|4,890,596
|2.39%
|204,350,925
|72.40%
|19,309
Following the conclusion of the AGM, Stephen Welton and Rosemary Leith retired as Non-Executive Directors of the Company. The Board is grateful to Stephen and Rosemary for their long service and outstanding contributions to the Board and its Committees, including Rosemary’s role as Chair of the Risk Committee, during a period of sustained growth and success for ICG, and wishes them all the best for the future.
Notes:
The votes "For" and "Against" are expressed in percentage of votes cast.
Votes "For" include discretionary votes.
All resolutions put to the meeting were carried.
There were 282,260,661 ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) in issue all of which had the right to vote. 2,696,409 ordinary shares were held in treasury which do not carry voting rights, and 9,058,864 ordinary non-voting shares were in issue.
A vote "Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.
In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.2R, copies of all resolutions, other than those concerning ordinary business passed at the AGM, will shortly be available to view on the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Contacts:
Chris Hunt
Investor Relations, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510
Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344