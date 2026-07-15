Infrared Sauna Research Advances: Why Researchers are Exploring Body Temperature and Heat Exposure as The Next Frontier in Brain Health

BERKELEY, CA., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerging research is shining new light on the potential relationship between thermoregulation, which is the body’s ability to regulate temperature, and long-term brain health. A newly published paper authored by researchers affiliated with University of Montpellier, University of Laval, Washington University and NYU Grossman School of Medicine explored how lifelong heat exposure may contribute to resilience against Alzheimer’s disease and related neurodegenerative conditions.

The paper, titled: “Lifelong heat exposure as a potential contributor to Alzheimer's disease resilience,” was authored by Dr. Geoffrey Canet and colleagues, and published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease. The findings examined the extraordinary case of an individual carrying a rare genetic mutation that would almost inevitably lead to early-onset Alzheimer’s disease but who, despite exhibiting a high amyloid burden, maintained cognitive function and displayed only limited tau pathology. Researchers identified lifelong occupational heat exposure as one possible contributing factor warranting further scientific exploration.

As part of ongoing research investigating thermoregulation and tauopathy risk factors, Clearlight® Sanctuary™ 2 infrared saunas , manufactured by Clearlight®, the industry leader in infrared sauna and pioneer in innovative health and wellness solutions, were selected for use in the home-based portion of a clinical research project led by co-author Dr. Esther Blessing, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at NYU Grossman School of Medicine . She and Dr. Emmanuel Planel, a pioneer in the study of how sauna range temperatures affect cellular pathways involved in Alzheimer’s disease, and Dr. Canet are leading efforts to understand how thermal treatments can prevent disease development.

The paper adds to a growing body of scientific interest surrounding the connection between heat exposure, circadian biology, sleep quality, metabolic health, and neurological resilience. Researchers explored how elevated body temperature may help support the body’s natural cellular repair and protein-clearing processes, including mechanisms associated with “proteostasis” or the body’s own ability to manage and clear proteins such as tau, which can accumulate abnormally in neurodegenerative disease.

“We are in the early stages of understanding how thermoregulation and body temperature rhythms influence our brain health and resilience against neurodegenerative disease,” said Dr. Blessing. “This area of research is opening up important scientific questions about how heat exposure may interact with our sleep, metabolism, and cellular pathways associated with healthy aging. Precision methods for delivering and timing thermal treatments are essential to advancing our understanding together with advancing clinical treatment. ”

Researchers selected Clearlight Sanctuary 2 infrared saunas for their ability to provide a controlled, and consistent heat exposure within a wellness setting as part of the study’s broader exploration into thermoregulation and neurological health.

“For nearly three decades, our team at Clearlight has been committed to advancing the science of infrared and other key wellness modalities, and to supporting researchers who are exploring the critical role of heat in human health,” said Clearlight Founder and CEO, Dr. Raleigh Duncan, an early pioneer in infrared sauna innovation and a Doctor of Chiropractic. Dr. Duncan is widely recognized for his expertise in infrared therapy and as a leading contributor to technologies that support healing the human body. “We are encouraged to see leading academic researchers investigating how thermoregulation and heat exposure may contribute to healthy aging and our overall wellness. Supporting evidence-informed research like this is a vital part of our mission.”

Importantly, while researchers emphasized that the study does not establish that infrared sauna use prevents, treats, or cures Alzheimer’s disease or any other medical condition, the findings do contribute to an emerging scientific conversation around heat exposure, thermoregulation, long-term cognitive resilience and preventative wellness.

The published study can be viewed via PubMed .



Study Citation: Canet G, Lucey BP, Blessing EM, Planel E. Lifelong heat exposure as a potential contributor to Alzheimer's disease resilience. J Alzheimers Dis. 2026 Mar 18:13872877261433226. doi: 10.1177/13872877261433226. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 41848374.

About Clearlight®



Founded by Chiropractic Physician, Dr. Raleigh Duncan, Clearlight® is the global pioneer and industry leader in infrared sauna technology, red light therapy, and wellness solutions for more than 28 years. Every Clearlight product is doctor-designed, science-backed, and built for the modern lifestyle, making the luxury of self-care accessible to everyone through a best-in-class full suite of wellness technologies.



Clearlight has set the industry standards for quality, safety, warranty, and efficacy, helping shape the modern wellness landscape through partnerships that have supported the growth of many retail sauna studio chains and infrared sauna companies. Dr. Duncan is recognized as a pioneering innovator in infrared technology, holding numerous patents and pending patents for Clearlight’s proprietary advancements—including the first Carbon/Ceramic infrared heaters engineered to deliver deeper, more penetrating wavelengths with the lowest EMF and ELF levels available.



Headquartered in Berkeley, California, Clearlight distributes throughout North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, South America, and the United Kingdom. For every sauna purchased, Clearlight plants two trees through the National Forest Foundation’s Sapling Program, totaling more than 31,438 trees planted since 2024.





To learn more and/or enhance your existing Clearlight sauna experience, visit infraredsauna.com and ClearlightRed.com ; and follow on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok and YouTube .





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