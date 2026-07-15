Gildan Activewear Announces Date for Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

MONTREAL, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL; TSX and NYSE) will report its 2026 second quarter financial and operating results on Thursday, July 30, 2026. A press release will be issued before markets open, and a conference call is scheduled on that same day at 8:30 AM ET to discuss the Company’s results.

Glenn J. Chamandy, Gildan’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Luca Barile, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Chuck Ward, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer and Jessy Hayem, Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations and Global Communications, will participate in this call intended for financial analysts and institutional investors.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 715-9871 (Canada & U.S.) or (646) 307-1963 (international) and entering passcode 4537713#. A replay will be available for 7 days starting at 12:30 PM EST by dialing (800) 770-2030 (Canada & U.S.) or (609) 800-9909 (international) and entering the same passcode. A live audio webcast of the conference call, as well as the replay, will be available at the following link: Gildan Q2 2026 audio webcast.

About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company’s product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, and intimates sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters, embellishers, retailers or e-commerce platforms, as well as global lifestyle brand companies and directly to consumers. Gildan markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands including Gildan®, Hanes®, Comfort Colors®, American Apparel®, ALLPRO™, GOLDTOE®, Peds®, Bali®, Playtex®, Maidenform®, Bonds®, as well as Champion® which is under an exclusive licensing agreement for the printwear channel in the U.S. and Canada and Polo Ralph Lauren® also under a licensing agreement.

Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Asia. Gildan integrates industry-leading labour, environmental, and governance practices into its operations and supply chain under a sustainability program that is aligned with its long-term business strategy. More information about Gildan and its sustainability commitments and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com.

Investor inquiries:

Jessy Hayem, CFA

Senior Vice-President, Head of Investor Relations

and Global Communications

(514) 744-8511

jhayem@gildan.com Media inquiries:

Jonathan Binder

Director, Corporate Communications

(336) 519-6330

communications@gildan.com



