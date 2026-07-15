MIRROTO Launches The Social Trading Network, Expanding Access to Copy Trading Across Emerging Markets

The new platform redefines how millions of new investors access professional trading strategies by making trading social, transparent and community-driven for the first time

CHEYENNE, Wyo., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIRROTO today announced the official launch of its multi-asset trading platform under the positioning “The Social Trading Network.” The platform brings CFD trading, copy trading, automated strategies and community-driven market experiences together within one connected ecosystem.

A New Approach to Online Trading

The launch marks MIRROTO's first expansion into Indonesia, the Philippines, India, Nigeria and the MENA region, where rising smartphone adoption, increasing financial literacy and growing participation in online investing continue to reshape how individuals access global markets. Rather than positioning itself as another online broker, MIRROTO is entering the market with a broader vision: transforming trading from a largely individual activity into a collaborative experience where investors can learn, interact and grow together.

Turning Trading Into a Community Experience

For many first-time traders, accessing financial markets is no longer the greatest challenge. Finding relevant market information, evaluating trading approaches and building practical experience often present greater challenges. At the same time, successful traders have traditionally had limited opportunities to extend their influence beyond managing their own capital. MIRROTO was developed to bridge these two needs by creating an environment where knowledge, performance and reputation become valuable assets within a transparent trading community.

At the heart of the platform is an integrated Social Feed where traders can share market insights, publish verified trading activity and engage with other members in real time. Unlike conventional social channels that operate independently from trading platforms, every interaction inside MIRROTO is directly connected to the investing experience itself. Users are able to discover traders, follow their market perspectives, evaluate historical performance and seamlessly begin copying strategies without leaving the platform.

One Platform, Multiple Investment Paths

Alongside its social experience, MIRROTO offers access to a broad range of global CFD markets, including Forex, Stocks, Commodities, and Indices. Users may choose to trade independently, automatically copy experienced Master Traders, deploy algorithmic trading strategies through Auto Trading, or explore additional investment solutions that accommodate different levels of experience and investment objectives.





By bringing these capabilities together within one ecosystem, MIRROTO aims to simplify the journey from beginner to experienced trader while allowing users to participate in the markets in a way that best suits their individual goals. The platform's broader ecosystem also includes referral programs, rebate incentives and partnership opportunities designed to support long-term user growth.

Building the Master Trader Economy

One of the defining elements of the platform is its Master Trader ecosystem, which introduces a new model for experienced traders to build influence beyond their own portfolios. Rather than measuring success solely by individual returns, traders can establish public profiles, develop a following and generate additional income as other users choose to copy their strategies. This approach encourages consistency, transparency and long-term engagement while creating stronger alignment between experienced investors and those looking to learn from them.

Built for a New Generation of Traders

According to MIRROTO, the platform has been designed around the changing expectations of modern retail investors, particularly in emerging economies where digital-first financial services continue to experience rapid adoption. Today's investors increasingly expect intuitive mobile experiences, greater transparency and stronger community engagement alongside traditional trading functionality. By integrating social interaction directly into the investing process, MIRROTO seeks to create an environment where education becomes continuous, discovery happens organically and investment decisions are supported by an active network of traders rather than isolated market information.

"The most valuable resource in trading has always been experience. Our objective is to make that experience more accessible by allowing traders to share knowledge, build trust and create long-term communities around demonstrated performance instead of marketing claims.” - Daniel Harley, Chief Marketing Officer

Looking Ahead

With its official launch, MIRROTO begins building a global ecosystem that extends beyond market access alone. By combining technology, social interaction and professional trading tools within a unified platform, the company aims to support a more inclusive and connected investing experience for the next generation of retail traders. As adoption continues across emerging markets, MIRROTO's long-term vision is to become the destination where traders not only invest, but also learn, collaborate and grow together.

About MIRROTO

MIRROTO is The Social Trading Network, a multi-asset CFD trading platform that integrates Copy Trading, Auto Trading and community-driven investing into a single ecosystem. Available on both web and mobile devices, the platform provides access to Forex, Stocks, Commodities, and Indices CFDs while enabling traders to discover strategies, follow experienced investors and participate in global financial markets through a transparent and collaborative experience.

MIRROTO is incorporated in Wyoming, United States and operates in accordance with the Wyoming Limited Liability Company Act. For more information, users can visit www.mirroto.com.

Contact

Daniel Harley

MIRROTO Holdings LLC

support@mirroto.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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