Youxin Technology Signs Cooperation Intention Agreement to Join Guangzhou's Citywide Government AI Hub Initiative “SuiZhiZheng” as an Ecosystem Partner

Guangzhou, China, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Youxin Technology Ltd (Nasdaq: YAAS) (“Youxin Technology” or the “Company”), a software as a service (“SaaS”) and platform as a service (“PaaS”) provider committed to helping retail enterprises digitally transform their businesses, today announced that its operating subsidiary, Guangzhou Youxin Technology Co., Ltd. (“Guangzhou Youxin”), has entered into a cooperation intention agreement (the “Agreement”) with respect to potential ecosystem cooperation for SuiZhiZheng, Guangzhou's city-level government affairs artificial intelligence (“AI”) platform, to explore opportunities to support the platform’s ecosystem development.

The Agreement was signed during the SuiZhiZheng Brand Launch and Government AI Work Promotion Conference, hosted by the Guangzhou Municipal Government Affairs Data Administration (“GMGADA”) on July 4, 2026, at the Guangdong Regional Headquarters of Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Through this initiative, the Company joins an ecosystem that includes China's leading technology companies, such as Huawei, Alibaba Cloud, and Tencent Cloud, in supporting the development of a unified AI infrastructure for the city. The signing of the Agreement represents a potential opportunity for the Company's expansion into government AI applications and digital government development, and does not, by itself, constitute a definitive project contract or guarantee future revenue.

Expanding AI Growth Opportunities

Expanding into Public Sector Digital Transformation . Participation in the SuiZhiZheng initiative broadens the Company’s presence beyond retail software into government digital transformation projects, creating opportunities to apply its cloud and AI capabilities in public-sector use cases.





. Participation in the SuiZhiZheng initiative broadens the Company’s presence beyond retail software into government digital transformation projects, creating opportunities to apply its cloud and AI capabilities in public-sector use cases. Leveraging Core AI and Data Governance Expertise . The Company was selected in recognition of its capabilities in data governance and business process automation and the Company expects to explore the development of AI-enabled solutions designed to streamline administrative workflows.





. The Company was selected in recognition of its capabilities in data governance and business process automation and the Company expects to explore the development of AI-enabled solutions designed to streamline administrative workflows. Supporting Guangzhou’s Unified Smart City Ecosystem. SuiZhiZheng represents the government AI component of Guangzhou’s broader smart city framework alongside SuiHaoBan (citizen services) and SuiZhiGuan (city governance).





Proven Performance and Rapid Expansion Targets

The SuiZhiZheng platform operates on a comprehensive framework, which plan to integrate AI capabilities into government services, business support and urban governance, to deliver immediate, measurable efficiencies across the city. Early components of the system have demonstrated the commercial value of this technology:

90% Workload Reduction: According to the GMGADA, the platform’s data-cataloging AI agent has already transformed data management from a 100% manual process to an automated one, saving departments more than 90% in operational labor.





17% Efficiency Gain: Public service handling has seen an immediate 17% efficiency boost via the integration of a 12345 public hotline AI agent.





Aggressive 2026 Roadmap: The platform currently operates 28 AI agents across 55 scenarios. It is on track to scale to 50 AI agents and 100 application scenarios by the end of this year.





Mr. Shaozhang Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Youxin Technology, commented, "We are pleased to participate in Guangzhou's SuiZhiZheng ecosystem alongside leading technology companies. Government digital transformation represents an important application area for AI and data technologies, and Guangzhou is currently accelerating the implementation of its ‘AI + Government’ strategy. This partnership reflects confidence in our data processing expertise and may serve as a meaningful step toward our long-term public sector growth. We plan to continue investing in government AI research and development and expect to explore opportunities to work with the GMGADA and other ecosystem partners to explore innovative AI applications in urban governance, public services, and scientific decision-making. We believe our experience in data governance, intelligent analytics, and business process automation positions us well to contribute to future government AI initiatives while further expanding our presence in the public sector."

About Youxin Technology Ltd

Youxin Technology Ltd is a SaaS and PaaS provider committed to helping retail enterprises digitally transform their businesses through its cloud-based SaaS product and PaaS platform. The Company provides customized, comprehensive and fast-deployment omnichannel digital solutions to its customers. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.youxin.cloud.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC. References and links (including QR codes) to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

For more information, please contact:

Youxin Technology Ltd

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@youxin.cloud

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com