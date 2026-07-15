PureSky Energy Completes Landmark $183.7MM Investment-Grade Refinancing of Multi-State Community Solar Portfolio

DENVER, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureSky Energy (PureSky), a leading developer, owner, and operator of community solar and energy storage projects in the United States, today announced the successful completion of a landmark $183.7 million investment-grade refinancing of its operating portfolio, representing one of the most significant transactions of its kind in the community solar sector.

The refinancing consolidates eight existing debt portfolios into a single structure, totaling 211 MW DC of solar capacity and 58 MWh of energy storage across 43 operating assets located in Massachusetts, New York, and Minnesota. Marathon Capital acted as exclusive financial advisor to PureSky.

The financing has received an investment-grade rating, underscoring the strength, diversification, and long-term cash flow stability of PureSky’s portfolio.

By combining multiple portfolios into a single financing vehicle, PureSky has achieved a level of scale and credit quality that remains uncommon in the community solar industry. The investment-grade rating is a significant validation of the portfolio and financing structure, demonstrating both the maturity of the platform and growing institutional confidence in distributed generation assets.

The structure provides long-term financing certainty, eliminating refinancing risk across the portfolio for the next decade, and reflects a broader shift toward portfolio-level financing strategies within distributed energy markets.

Note Purchasers participating in the refinancing include PGIM, funds managed by AB CarVal, and Denham Capital, representing a diversified group of institutional investors and reflecting a high-quality capital demand for distributed energy portfolios and confidence in PureSky’s continued growth and long-term ownership model.

PureSky has also internalized all community solar customer management functions, enhancing operational control, improving customer experience, and strengthening the company’s position as a long-term owner-operator of distributed energy assets.

“Achieving an investment-grade rating on a portfolio of this scale marks a significant milestone for PureSky and the broader community solar industry,” said Rami Khadra, Chief Financial Officer of PureSky Energy. “This transaction reflects the strength of our assets and operating platform, and enables us to eliminate near-term refinancing risk while continuing to invest in long-term growth.”

The refinancing also strengthens the portfolio’s overall risk profile by diversifying performance across multiple states, portfolios and assets, improving cash flow stability and reducing exposure to individual state program or project variability.

“This transaction reflects the continued evolution of distributed generation portfolios into a scalable infrastructure asset class,” said Ty Bowman, Managing Director at PGIM. “PureSky’s diversified portfolio and long-term contracted cash flows support a durable credit profile, while its integrated customer management platform enhances operational performance—key factors in underwriting long-term capital in the community solar market.”

“Project-level financings on operating assets managed by scalable distributed energy platforms present interesting opportunities for private capital given the rising demand for power infrastructure across the U.S.,” said Alex Flamm, Managing Director with AB CarVal. “PureSky’s diversified, asset-backed portfolio supports a flexible long-term capital structure, demonstrating the increasing sophistication and financability of community solar assets.”

“We are glad to support PureSky in this landmark transaction,” said Jorge Camiña, Partner at Denham Capital. “We continue to find attractive opportunities to deploy capital in US Renewables. PureSky’s portfolio financing showcases the depth of this market.”.

“This transaction highlights the growing depth of institutional demand for investments in scaled distributed energy portfolios, said Matt Volkov, Director, at Marathon Capital. “By consolidating a diverse set of operating assets into a single, investment-grade financing, PureSky expanded its capital markets access and achieved a fantastic outcome for the sector. The deal reflects both the strength of PureSky’s portfolio and the continued evolution of community solar as a financeable infrastructure asset class.”

Collectively, the transaction underscores strong institutional confidence in PureSky Energy’s platform and its role as a long-term owner and operator in the community solar market. The scale, diversification, and stability of the portfolio position the company to continue driving growth while delivering reliable, affordable clean energy to the communities it serves.

About PureSky Energy:

PureSky Energy is a leading developer, owner, and operator of US community solar, C&I and storage projects with headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Since entering the US market in 2016, the company has rapidly expanded its scale and currently operates a portfolio with a generation capacity of approximately 300 MW across 63 operational or under construction sites. The company has a large pipeline of solar and battery storage projects across existing and new US markets, placing the platform in a primary position within the distributed generation market. The company’s mission is to make clean energy accessible and aﬀordable to local communities across the United States, while advancing a more sustainable and resilient energy system.

Media Contact:

Janet Janzen

Senior Manager, Marketing Communications

PureSky Energy

janet.janzen@pureskyenergy.com

(416) 854-8567

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed3553da-f15c-4be8-a6a2-9f498be260fa

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd3265f2-1554-4f18-b826-50306d0c9bdb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2cd1f439-8942-48fb-97dc-3a45b1d52f7e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f51db87-cbd4-47dc-88f3-d7cfedfd0373

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1572d92-76b6-49d5-95a9-c776bb900fdc