Kratos Opens New 167,000-Square-Foot Manufacturing Facility in Pennsylvania, Expanding Existing Footprint in the State

Kratos’ Pennsylvania Operations Engineer, Manufacture and Test Mission-Critical, Military-Grade Hardware Supporting Certain of the Nation's Highest-Priority Hypersonic, Air Defense, Missile, Radar and Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (C-UAS) Programs

Kratos’ Expanded Pennsylvania Operations Accelerate Development and Large-Scale Mass Production of Mil-Spec Hardware to Strengthen National Security

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a technology company specializing in defense, national security and global markets, today announced the opening of a 167,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility in York, Pennsylvania. The plant expands Kratos' existing Pennsylvania operations, which now span three facilities and employ more than 440 people, supporting a growing portfolio of critical national security programs. Additionally, Kratos announced plans to purchase new state-of-the-art equipment, totaling over $7 Million, to further expand production capability.

The new facility and planned investments in manufacturing equipment significantly increase Kratos' production capacity to meet accelerating customer demand for advanced defense systems while reinforcing the company's commitment to strengthening the U.S. defense industrial base through rapid innovation and mission-speed production.

Kratos’ Pennsylvania operations engineer, manufacture and test mission-critical, military-grade hardware supporting certain of the nation's highest-priority air defense, missile, radar and counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) initiatives. Including the new facility, Kratos' Pennsylvania operations actively support C-UAS initiatives by delivering complex equipment for directed energy weapons, missile transporters, mobile missile launcher systems, hypersonic systems and strategic system radar platforms.

Tom Mills, President of Kratos C5ISR Division, said, “Leveraging proven manufacturing methodologies and advanced production technologies, Kratos’ Pennsylvania operations recently completed delivery of highly engineered solutions for both High Power Microwave (HPM) and High Energy Laser (HEL) programs. These efforts included the design, manufacture and testing of specialty structures and components that enhance system mobility and survivability, along with system integration involving custom mechanical assemblies, actuators, thermal management and electrical subsystems. This new Kratos facility and investment will both expand and accelerate our capabilities in additional mission critical national security programs, including strategic systems”.

“Kratos is committed to building the Arsenal of Freedom by investing in the people, facilities and manufacturing capabilities needed to deliver critical systems, at scale, to our customers faster than ever before,” said Eric DeMarco, President and CEO of Kratos. “This expansion marks another important milestone in continuing to grow Kratos’ capability to provide mil-spec hardware for national defense and mission critical programs. Pennsylvania has proven to be an exceptional manufacturing hub, including a highly skilled workforce, and this investment positions Kratos to continue delivering affordable, high-performance, leading technology systems that address our nation's most pressing security challenges. Kratos' ability to manufacture highly complex hardware at production scale—where quality, precision and reliability are mission-critical—continues to differentiate our Company as a trusted partner to the U.S. Department of War and allied customers.”

The new facility and related manufacturing equipment provides expanded space and capabilities for advanced manufacturing, systems integration and testing, enabling Kratos to scale production while meeting increasing customer requirements for speed, affordability and performance.

Kratos’ expansion in Pennsylvania represents the company’s continued investment in American manufacturing and its commitment to delivering warfighter-ready capabilities that outpace evolving threats while strengthening the nation's defense industrial base.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology, products, system and software company addressing the defense, national security, and commercial markets. Kratos makes true internally funded research, development, capital and other investments, to rapidly develop, produce and field solutions that address our customers’ mission critical needs and requirements. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we seek to utilize proven, leading-edge approaches and technology, not unproven bleeding edge approaches or technology, with Kratos’ approach designed to reduce cost, schedule and risk, enabling us to be first to market with cost effective solutions. We believe that Kratos is known as an innovative disruptive change agent in the industry, a company that is an expert in designing products and systems up front for successful rapid, large quantity, low-cost future manufacturing which is a value-add competitive differentiator for our large traditional prime system integrator partners and also to our government and commercial customers. Kratos intends to pursue program and contract opportunities as the prime or lead contractor when we believe that our probability of win (PWin) is high and any investment required by Kratos is within our capital resource comfort level. We intend to partner and team with a large, traditional system integrator when our assessment of PWin is greater or required investment is beyond Kratos’ comfort level. Kratos’ primary business areas include virtualized ground systems for satellites and space vehicles including software for command & control (C2) and telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C), jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles and rocket systems, propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, space craft and launch systems, C5ISR and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, satellite, counter UAS, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual & augmented reality training systems for the warfighter. For more information, visit www.KratosDefense.com and follow Kratos on LinkedIn and X.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 28, 2025, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

Press Contact:

Claire Cantrell

claire.cantrell@kratosdefense.com

Kratos Investor Information:

877-934-4687

investor@kratosdefense.com