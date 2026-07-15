The Axis Agency Releases New Cultural Intelligence Report Revealing Why Traditional Multicultural Marketing No Longer Reflects How Consumers Experience Identity

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Axis Agency, a leading U.S. multicultural marketing agency, today released a new cultural intelligence report introducing a framework for understanding multicultural consumer behavior and helping brands build stronger relationships with today’s diverse audiences.

The report was developed using AXIS:IQ, The Axis Agency’s AI-powered cultural intelligence platform, which integrates AI-synthesized personas, large language model technology, and multicultural strategy expertise to uncover behavioral patterns and cultural insights traditional research often overlooks.

Code-Switching: The New American Consumer and the Identity Intelligence Brands Are Still Missing challenges traditional assumptions that multicultural audiences can be understood through separate cultural categories alone. Instead, the report demonstrates consumers increasingly navigate multiple identities, languages, communities, and cultural experiences simultaneously, requiring brands to rethink audience segmentation and multicultural marketing strategies. It explores how Gen Z, Millennials, and Gen X experience identity across cultural, linguistic, and ethnic lines, revealing opportunities to strengthen cultural intelligence and develop more relevant brand strategies.

Report Highlights

The report introduces several findings with implications for marketers, agencies, and brand leaders:

Introduces a new framework for understanding cultural code-switching beyond language.

Identifies three forms of cultural code-switching: Cultural Identification, Cultural Appreciation, and Cultural Belonging.

Shows how heritage, cultural moments, and community influence identity.

Finds voluntary code-switching is empowering, while externally driven code-switching is described as exhausting.

Explains why strategies focused only on language or heritage moments no longer reflect consumer behavior.

Demonstrates why cultural intelligence is becoming a competitive advantage for brands.





“For decades, marketers have organized audiences into demographic categories because those categories were easy to define,” said Carmen Lawrence, Chief Operating Officer of The Axis Agency. “Our research suggests consumers don’t experience or express culture so rigidly. They move fluidly across identities, communities, and cultural experiences every day. Brands that recognize that complexity will build stronger relationships than those still relying on static definitions of multicultural audiences.”

A New Framework for Cultural Code-Switching

While code-switching has traditionally been referred to adapting language or behavior to different social contexts, The Axis Agency's report expands the concept to reflect how multicultural consumers navigate culture today.

The report identifies three ways cultural code-switching occurs:

Cultural Identification

Cultural Appreciation

Cultural Belonging





It also identifies three common triggers:

Identity and heritage

Shared cultural moments

Community and social environments





These forces frequently overlap, creating dynamic cultural experiences rather than fixed audience segments.

Why It Matters Now

Recent cultural moments, including the World Cup, illustrate these dynamics. Fans have embraced both Team USA and the teams connected to their family heritage, while many choose Spanish-language broadcasts not for translation, but for the cultural perspectives they provide. The findings suggest consumers increasingly move across languages, communities, and cultures in ways that traditional “general market” and “multicultural” distinctions no longer capture.

Moving Beyond Translation

The report argues the future of multicultural marketing depends less on language translation and more on cultural intelligence and culturally relevant brand experiences.

While representation remains essential, consumers increasingly expect brands to understand how cultural identity shapes everyday life. The report argues marketers should build campaigns that recognize audiences as layered rather than segmented and reflect how people naturally move across communities, platforms, languages, and experiences.

“The future of multicultural marketing isn’t about producing more versions of the same campaign,” Lawrence said. “It’s about designing brand experiences that reflect how people navigate culture. When brands stop asking consumers to fit neatly into predefined audience segments and start recognizing cultural identity as fluid and contextual, they create stronger relevance, deeper trust, and ultimately better business outcomes.”

For CMOs, brand strategists, and multicultural marketing leaders, success increasingly depends not on determining which audience someone belongs to, but on understanding how people navigate multiple cultural identities simultaneously.

About AXIS:IQ

AXIS:IQ is The Axis Agency’s AI-powered cultural intelligence platform, a unique research and insights tool that uses AI-synthesized personas to generate deep cultural intelligence and audience insights at unprecedented speed and depth. Built on advanced large language model technology and informed by real demographic, behavioral, and attitudinal data, AXIS:IQ identifies emerging behavioral patterns, cultural tensions, and audience insights that help brands better understand the factors influencing multicultural consumer decisions.

About The Report

Code-Switching: The New American Consumer and the Identity Intelligence Brands Are Still Missing was developed using AXIS:IQ qualitative persona modeling combined with agency expertise and multicultural strategy interpretation. Eight AI-synthesized personas represent diverse generations, cultural backgrounds, and lived experiences to identify patterns relevant to multicultural marketing, brand strategy, and consumer engagement.

The complete report is available from The Axis Agency upon request. To request a copy of the report or learn more about the research, visit The Axis Agency.

About The Axis Agency

The Axis Agency is an award-winning minority-owned, multicultural marketing agency in the U.S. specializing in cultural intelligence, integrated marketing, communications, research, and strategy. For more than two decades, AXIS has helped brands engage multicultural audiences through insight-driven marketing grounded in culture, connection, and community. AXIS’ omni-cultural approach helps brands understand and engage audiences across culture, language, and lifestyle.