Saras Micro Devices Strengthens Senior Leadership Team to Scale Advanced Packaging Technology and Customer Growth

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saras Micro Devices, an emerging leader in cutting-edge power performance solutions leveraging integrated packaging design, today announced the expansion of its senior leadership team with the appointment of Shaun Bowers as senior vice president of product management and Georgette Woodyard as senior vice president of sales and business development.

The appointments come as Saras advances from technology development toward product scaling, customer validation and broader commercial engagement. The company continues to see growing interest from major global customers, particularly in AI infrastructure, as power delivery becomes a critical constraint for next-generation processors, accelerators and advanced packages.

The leadership additions also reflect Saras’ ability to attract senior semiconductor talent as it continues to build its team across its Chandler, Arizona and Atlanta facilities, supported by recent 3D InCites Best Place to Work recognition.

“We are attracting leaders who have built semiconductor products, worked closely with global customers and understand what it takes to move advanced packaging technologies into commercial markets,” said Ron Huemoeller, CEO of Saras Micro Devices. “Saras is at the point where product strategy, customer engagement and execution must move in lockstep. Shaun and Georgette bring that experience and are strengthening a team that has built real momentum. This addition is strategically important as we transition from proving the technology to scaling the business.”

Leadership Experience in Advanced Packaging and Customer Growth

Bowers brings more than 25 years of semiconductor industry experience across advanced packaging, manufacturing, product development and business strategy. He joins Saras after serving as principal consultant of his own firm, where he advised companies on technical market analysis, business development strategy and monetizing innovation. He previously spent 23 years at Amkor Technology, where he held senior leadership roles including vice president of business analytics and strategic engagement, vice president of power products and vice president of package development and technology integration.

As senior vice president of product management at Saras Micro Devices, Bowers will focus on aligning Saras’ technology roadmap with customer requirements, manufacturing considerations and business priorities.

“The challenge now is not simply proving that the technology works. It is making sure the product roadmap, customer requirements and manufacturing path are aligned early,” said Bowers. “Power delivery is becoming a package-level constraint, and customers need solutions that can meet their electrical targets while fitting into real qualification, reliability and production requirements. That is where disciplined product management can make a measurable difference.”

Woodyard brings more than 35 years of semiconductor packaging experience, with a focus on global sales, customer engagement, business development and revenue growth. She brings deep OSAT and advanced packaging experience from senior roles at Amkor Technology and STATS ChipPAC, where she led the company’s largest sales region, drove market share expansion, deepened customer engagement and supported cross-functional alignment to improve the customer experience.

As senior vice president of sales and business development, Woodyard will lead Saras’ sales strategy, customer engagement, market expansion and strategic partnerships. Her role will focus on converting early customer interest into durable commercial relationships as Saras moves toward broader market adoption.

“Customers recognize the power delivery problem is no longer theoretical, but adoption of emerging solutions still depends on trust, timing and clear execution,” said Woodyard. “My focus is to make sure we are close to the right customers and partners, understand what they need to move from evaluation to adoption and build the commercial path that supports Saras’ long-term growth.”

STILE™ Technology and the Package-Level Power Delivery Challenge

Saras’ STILE™ technology is designed to bring power delivery closer to advanced processors and other high-performance semiconductor devices by embedding passive components within the package substrate. By shortening the distance between energy storage, regulation and the compute die, Saras’ approach is designed to reduce power delivery network impedance, improve electrical efficiency and support tighter voltage regulation for power-dense AI and high-performance computing devices.

Commercial Engagement and IP Momentum

The leadership expansion follows continued progress across Saras’ technology development, customer engagement and IP strategy. The company has established more than 15 customer engagements, particularly in AI infrastructure, and built an intellectual property portfolio that includes more than 60 patent filings and more than a dozen granted U.S. patents.

About Saras Micro Devices

Established in 2021, Saras Micro Devices is developing custom and standard integrated passive modules that enable next-generation power delivery architectures. The company’s technology improves power performance and efficiency for the growing demands of high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), AR/VR, 5G/6G and other advanced computing applications. Saras’ embedded, 3D-integrated STILE™ technology enables vertical power delivery architectures that improve performance per watt, reduce routing losses and optimize package real estate for next-generation processors and accelerators. Uncover and explore further insights at www.sarasmicro.com.

Media Contacts

Stephanie Quinn

Bodewell Group

squinn@bodewellgroup.com

480.316.8370

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99502a70-b175-4e8b-a9ac-1f07749cb8c8