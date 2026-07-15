JBTC Announces 2nd Quarter 2026 Earnings

JONESTOWN, Pa., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBT Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: JBTC) reported quarterly earnings of $3,734,000 or $1.53 per share for the second quarter of 2026. Six-month reported earnings are $6,891,000 or $2.83 per share, up from $3,855,000 or $1.58 per share in the prior year, representing a 79% increase in earnings. The company also declared a second quarter dividend of 35 cents per share which is the fourth consecutive quarter of an increased dividend.

President & CEO Troy A. Peters stated: “We have had an exceptionally strong first half of the year. Key drivers to our success are in the areas of net interest income, reduced credit loss expense, and improvements in non-interest income.”

More information can be found at OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/JBTC/overview.