Sunrun Announces Date for Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Report

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN) today announced that it will issue its second quarter 2026 earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5, 2026. A conference call has been scheduled to discuss these earnings results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

The conference call can be accessed live via the Sunrun Investor Relations website at https://investors.sunrun.com. An audio replay will be available following the call on the Sunrun Investor Relations website for approximately one month and a transcript of the conference call will be posted to the Sunrun Investor Relations website the following day.

Event: Sunrun 2Q 2026 Earnings Call Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2026 Call Time: 4:30PM ET / 1:30PM PT Dial-in (toll-free/toll): (877) 407-5989 / (201) 689-8434 Webcast / Replay: https://investors.sunrun.com



About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) is America’s largest provider of home battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power plants. As the pioneer of home energy systems offered through a no-upfront-cost subscription model, Sunrun empowers customers nationwide with greater energy control, security, and independence. Sunrun supports the grid by providing on-demand dispatchable power that helps prevent blackouts and lower energy costs. Learn more at www.sunrun.com.

Investor & Analyst Contact:

Patrick Jobin

SVP, Deputy CFO & Investor Relations Officer

investors@sunrun.com

Media Contact:

Wyatt Semanek

Sr. Director, Corporate Communications

press@sunrun.com