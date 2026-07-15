Randian Capital publishes Open Letter to loanDepot, Inc. Board, calling for them to consider evaluating strategic alternatives

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Randian Capital, a retail activist investment firm, and a shareholder of loanDepot, Inc. publishes an Open Letter to the Board, calling for them to consider evaluating strategic alternatives for the company.

We are today calling for loanDepot’s Board to consider pursuing strategic alternatives for the company to maximize shareholder value. Including common stock and options, Randian and its affiliates currently have economic exposure to over 250,000 shares of loanDepot.

Open Letter to the Board of Directors of loanDepot

Mr. Anthony Hsieh and Members of the Board of Directors

loanDepot, Inc.

6561 Irvine Center Drive

Irvine, California 92618

loanDepot completed its initial public offering at $14.00 per share in February 2021 (loanDepot press release dated 2/11/2021). Today, the stock trades at approximately $1.12 per share, a decline of over 90% from the IPO price (based on 7/14/26 closing price).

While the mortgage industry has faced significant macroeconomic headwinds, those factors alone do not explain loanDepot's prolonged underperformance. Many competitors have adapted their cost structures and strategic positioning. loanDepot has yet to demonstrate a sustainable path to restoring shareholder value. loanDepot's relative scale increasingly places it at a competitive disadvantage against larger industry participants in the midst of a consolidating industry. This can be exacerbated if reduced origination volumes persist longer than anticipated.

We urge the Board to strongly consider initiating a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of the Company.

We believe loanDepot is potentially worth significantly more than its current value in a sale. Strategic acquirers may be able to realize synergies that public investors are not currently pricing into the business. In addition, we believe the Company's mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") portfolio may command a premium valuation in a strategic transaction. The Mr. Cooper transaction demonstrates that strategic buyers remain willing to pay meaningful premiums for quality assets in the sector.

The Board should honestly assess whether the current leadership structure is best positioned to maximize shareholder value. If not, it should explore evolving the management structure to ensure the business needs of the company have the full time and attention of the management team.

A successful sale of the company may be the best way for shareholders to finally realize fair value, and Mr. Hsieh to free up his time for the open water.

After years of significant value destruction, the Board owes shareholders a clear plan to maximize shareholder value, whatever path forward it ultimately chooses.

Sincerely,

Randian Capital LLC

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT A RECOMMENDATION, AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL SHARES.

THIS COMMUNICATION CONTAINS OUR CURRENT VIEWS ON THE VALUE OF LOANDEPOT SECURITIES AND CERTAIN ACTIONS THAT LOANDEPOT MAY TAKE TO ENHANCE THE VALUE OF ITS SECURITIES. OUR VIEWS ARE BASED ON OUR OWN ANALYSIS OF PUBLICLY AVAILABLE INFORMATION AND ASSUMPTIONS WE BELIEVE TO BE REASONABLE. THERE CAN BE NO ASSURANCE THAT THE INFORMATION WE CONSIDERED AND ANALYZED IS ACCURATE OR COMPLETE. SIMILARLY, THERE CAN BE NO ASSURANCE THAT OUR ASSUMPTIONS ARE CORRECT. LOANDEPOT’S PERFORMANCE AND RESULTS MAY DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM OUR ASSUMPTIONS AND ANALYSIS.

OUR VIEWS AND OUR HOLDINGS COULD CHANGE AT ANY TIME. WE MAY SELL ANY OR ALL OF OUR HOLDINGS OR INCREASE OUR HOLDINGS BY PURCHASING ADDITIONAL SECURITIES. WE PLAN TO CONTINUOUSLY TRANSACT IN LOANDEPOT SECURITIES. WE MAY TAKE ANY OF THESE OR OTHER ACTIONS REGARDING LOANDEPOT SECURITIES WITHOUT UPDATING THIS COMMUNICATION OR PROVIDING ANY NOTICE WHATSOEVER OF ANY SUCH CHANGES (EXCEPT AS OTHERWISE REQUIRED BY LAW).