TWISTED TEA HARD ICED TEA INVENTS THE ONLY FAIR DIVORCE SETTLEMENT IN AMERICA

BOSTON, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer is still in full swing, but America’s favorite hard iced tea knows what's waiting on the other side… While the season is known for good times and bringing people together, the end of summer can tell a different story. In fact, divorce filings have been shown to skyrocket in late summer*, proving that when the summer fun fades, some relationships do, too.

Twisted Tea has been there for life's biggest moments: first dates, bachelor parties, new homes, nuptials, even vasectomies. And now, it's showing up for another milestone: the split.

Beginning today, Twisted Tea is introducing the Twisted Tea Split Pack, a limited-edition 12-pack engineered to divide cleanly down the middle, so you and your ex can divide your most important assets easily. The specially designed pack separates into two perfect six-packs with a single, satisfying tear. One side is labeled "Yours." The other is labeled "Mine." Because while the house, the dog, and the emotional baggage may be harder to sort out, at least the Twisted Tea is handled.

“Twisted Tea fans bring us along for some of the most memorable moments of their lives,” said Erica Taylor, senior brand director for Twisted Tea. “Every year, we're invited to hundreds of weddings, asked to sponsor countless bachelor parties, tagged in thousands of fan photos, and even receive requests to furnish new homes with Twisted Tea merch. So, it only felt right that we show up for another milestone our fans may experience – when things don't exactly go according to plan.”

Twisted Tea knows a split doesn’t just break hearts. It can break the budget, too. The average cost of an uncontested divorce in the U.S. runs about $5,000. So, Twisted Tea is giving that to one lucky Split Pack buyer to help kick off their next chapter, whether that means a new space, a new lawyer, or just a clean slate.

The limited-edition Twisted Tea Split Pack features Twisted Tea’s OG flavor that’s deliciously refreshing, made with real brewed tea, and makes any day better – even the tough ones! Beginning today, drinkers can snag their pack at Give Them Beer -- Twisted Tea Split Pack while supplies last. Every purchaser through August 4 will be automatically entered for a chance to win $5,000.

For more information, including where to find Twisted Tea near you, visit TwistedTea.com and follow @TwistedTea on social media.

About Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea:

Twisted Tea, the No. 1 refreshing hard tea in the country, was founded in 2001 on the twisted promise that hard iced tea should taste like real iced tea. Incredibly smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is made with real brewed tea for a delicious, easy to drink hard tea available in a variety of flavors, including fan favorites, Original and Half & Half. For more information, visit www.twistedtea.com.

About The Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we've learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative "beyond beer" products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer, and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Samuel Adams, Sun Cruiser, Truly Hard Seltzer, and Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea. For more information, please visit https://www.bostonbeer.com/.

* Source : National Public Radio (NPR). "Divorces tend to spike in early spring and late summer. Here's why." Published June 5, 2025. Divorces tend to spike in early spring and late summer. Here's why.

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