Freshpet, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2026 Results on Wednesday, August 5, 2026

BEDMINSTER, N.J., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshpet, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRPT) (“Freshpet” or the “Company”) today announced it will report results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 on Wednesday, August 5, 2026 before market open.

The Company will host a conference call with members of the executive management team to discuss these results with additional comments and details. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 5, 2026. To participate on the live call, listeners in North America may dial (844) 825-9789 and international listeners may dial (412) 317-5180.

In addition, the call will be broadcast live over the Internet, hosted on the “Investors” section of the Company's website at www.freshpet.com and will be archived online. A telephonic playback will be available from 12 p.m. ET, August 5, 2026, through August 19, 2026. North American listeners may dial (844) 512-2921 and international listeners may dial (412) 317-6671; the passcode is 10210593.

About Freshpet

Freshpet's mission is to help dogs and cats live longer, happier, healthier lives with the people who love them. Developed by on-staff Veterinary Nutritionists, Veterinarians and Food Scientists, recipes are made from whole ingredients, like fresh meats, vegetables and fruits, and are cooked in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve their natural goodness and made at our Freshpet Kitchens. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in local markets or delivered directly to consumers.

Freshpet is available in select grocery, mass, digital, pet specialty, and club retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe, as well as online in the U.S. From the care they take to source their ingredients and make their food, to the moment it reaches your home, Freshpet's commitment to integrity, transparency and social responsibility is a point of pride. To learn more, visit www.freshpet.com.

Investors:

Rachel Ulsh

rulsh@freshpet.com

Media:

press@freshpet.com