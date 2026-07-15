Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed IPO in the United States

MCDONALD, Tenn., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaero Inc. (ASX:3DA) (“Amaero” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), relating to the proposed initial public offering of shares of its common stock in the United States. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is subject to market and other conditions and the completion of the SEC review process.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

This announcement has been authorized for release by the Chairman and CEO.

For further information, please contact:

Amaero Inc.

Hank J. Holland

Chairman and CEO

hank.holland@amaeroinc.com