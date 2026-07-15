CCIB names Central Chilcotin Rehabilitation Ltd. as inaugural Indigenous Small Business of the Year Award recipient

TORONTO, ON, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB) is proud to announce that Central Chilcotin Rehabilitation Ltd. (CCR) is the inaugural recipient of the Indigenous Small Business of the Year Award, in recognition of its work creating economic opportunities through Indigenous-led forestry, wildfire rehabilitation and environmental stewardship.

CCR is an Indigenous-owned forestry organization representing the communities of Tŝideldel, Tl’etinqox, and Yunesit’in in the Chilcotin region of British Columbia. Established to restore and protect traditional territories while creating sustainable prosperity for Nations, CCR has become a recognized leader in Indigenous-led forestry and land stewardship.

“Today, we are demonstrating that Indigenous-led forestry can create jobs, restore forests, help reduce wildfire risk, support economic independence and deliver lasting benefits for communities,” said Percy Guichon, CEO of CCR. “This award reinforces the importance of Indigenous leadership and collaboration in shaping the future of forestry in British Columbia and across Canada.”

CCR delivers large-scale forestry, wildfire risk reduction, forest rehabilitation, fibre recovery and reforestation projects throughout the Chilcotin region. Working alongside industry partners, governments and local communities, the organization develops practical solutions to challenges related to wildfire resilience, forest health, climate adaptation and fibre utilization.

Through initiatives like the Pressy Lake Pilot Project and the Palmer Lake Project, CCR has demonstrated that fire-damaged fibre can be recovered and used productively rather than burned. This approach helps reduce emissions and wildfire risks while creating economic opportunities. By prioritizing Indigenous employment, local contractors and community-owned businesses, CCR ensures the benefits of its work remain within the region.

“Introducing the Indigenous Small Business of the Year Award is an important step in recognizing the impact Indigenous businesses of all sizes are having in communities across the country,” said Tabatha Bull, CCIB President & CEO. “Central Chilcotin Rehabilitation Ltd. demonstrates how Indigenous leadership, Traditional Ecological Knowledge and innovation can work together to build long-term economic opportunities while caring for the land. Through their work, CCR is building stronger, more resilient communities and setting an example for others across Canada.”

The Indigenous Small Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Bouchier, honours the achievements and contributions of an Indigenous business with fewer than 20 employees that significantly supports and enriches the economic, social and cultural well-being of Indigenous communities. Having been the inaugural recipient of CCIB’s Indigenous Business of the Year Award, Bouchier is helping celebrate Indigenous businesses creating lasting impacts in their communities.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and the heart of many Indigenous communities,” said Nicole Bourque-Bouchier, CEO and Co-Owner of Bouchier. “As the inaugural sponsor of the Indigenous Small Business of the Year Award, we are proud to recognize Central Chilcotin Rehabilitation Ltd. Their success reflects the resilience, innovation and determination of Indigenous entrepreneurs who create jobs, strengthen communities, and inspire future generations. We are honoured to celebrate their achievements and the impact they continue to make."

Central Chilcotin Rehabilitation Ltd. will be formally honoured on October 15, 2026, in Vancouver at CCIB’s West Coast Business Forum & Awards Dinner.

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About Canadian Council for Indigenous Business

CCIB is committed to the full participation of Indigenous Peoples in Canada’s economy. As a national, non-partisan association, its mission is to promote, strengthen and enhance a prosperous Indigenous economy through the fostering of business relationships, opportunities, and awareness. CCIB offers knowledge, resources, and programs to its members to cultivate economic opportunities for Indigenous peoples and businesses across Canada. For more information, visit www.ccib.ca.