Anthony Petrazzuoli Joins Provident Bank as Senior Vice President, Deposit & Payments Operations Director

ISELIN, N.J., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bank, a leading New Jersey-based financial institution, announced today that Anthony Petrazzuoli has joined the bank as Senior Vice President, Deposit & Payments Operations Director.





In this role, Mr. Petrazzuoli will lead Provident Bank’s Deposit and Payment Operations functions, including deposit account operations, payment processing, item processing, reconciliation, ATM operations, and debit card operations. He will focus on driving operational excellence, enhancing the customer and employee experience, supporting regulatory compliance, and advancing strategic initiatives that modernize and scale the Bank’s operational capabilities.

“Anthony is a highly respected banking leader whose operational expertise, strategic perspective, and commitment to excellence make him an outstanding addition to Provident’s leadership team,” said Ravi Vakacherla, Executive Vice President and Chief Information & Operations Officer, Provident Bank. “His experience leading complex banking operations, driving process improvement, and building high-performing teams will be instrumental as we continue to enhance our operating model, deliver an exceptional customer experience, and support the Bank’s long-term growth strategy.”

Mr. Petrazzuoli brings more than 25 years of banking and financial services experience, with a proven track record of leading large-scale operations, optimizing performance, developing high-performing teams, and executing transformational initiatives across complex banking organizations.

Prior to joining Provident Bank, Mr. Petrazzuoli served as Executive Vice President, Retail Market Manager at M&T Bank, where he was responsible for a $13 billion deposit portfolio across a 63-branch network spanning Fairfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut. During his tenure, he led strategic growth initiatives, branch network optimization efforts, and performance management programs that contributed to significant deposit growth and enhanced organizational effectiveness. Mr. Petrazzuoli has also held senior leadership roles of increasing responsibility with People's United Bank.

“I am excited to join Provident Bank at such an important time in its growth and evolution,” said Mr. Petrazzuoli. “Provident has a long-standing reputation for serving its customers and communities with care, while maintaining a culture rooted in collaboration, innovation, and operational excellence. I look forward to working with the talented team at Provident to strengthen our deposit and payment operations, support the Bank’s strategic priorities, and help create an even better experience for our customers and employees.”

Mr. Petrazzuoli earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Maryland University College and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Charter Oak State College. He is also a graduate of the National Graduate School of Banking through the American Bankers Association and holds the Accredited Asset Management Specialist (AAMS) designation.

About Provident Bank

Founded in Jersey City in 1839, Provident Bank is the oldest community-focused financial institution based in New Jersey and is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). With assets of $25.20 billion as of March 31, 2026, Provident Bank offers a wide range of customized financial solutions for businesses and consumers with an exceptional customer experience delivered through its convenient network of more than 140 branches across New Jersey and parts of New York and Pennsylvania, via mobile and online banking, and from its customer contact center. The bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc. To learn more about Provident Bank, go to www.provident.bank or call our customer contact center at 800.448.7768.

Media Contact:

Keith Buscio

Director of Public Relations & Communications

Keith.Buscio@provident.bank

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8946c505-cd5a-4584-b443-fcf1669a0fbc