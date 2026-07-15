VTAK Announces Preliminary Second Quarter Record Revenue in Excess of $1 million

Flyte Vision Jet Segment up 61% sequentially over Q1, 2026, contributing $767,000

MedTech segment up 27% over Q2 2025

FORT MILL, S.C., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (VTAK: NYSE/American), today announced preliminary unaudited record revenues of $1,037,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, including both the MedTech segment and the Flyte Vision Jet segment.

David Jenkins, CEO of Catheter Precision, Inc., commented, “We are extremely pleased as to the revenue growth of the company, including the growth in both segmented areas. We are especially pleased with the acquisition of Fly Flyte, Inc., and its promise for the future. As we bring on additional Vision Jets into our fleet, and recruit, train, and certify new pilots, we believe our company should be poised to transition from a million-dollar quarter to a million-dollar month before the end of the year. In fact, our preliminary revenue for just the first two weeks of July (2026) is over $400,000.”

Mr. Jenkins continued, “We continue to work with an outside investment bank to enhance shareholder value through alternative scenarios envisioned for our MedTech segment. Cardiac electrophysiology is one of the largest growth areas in medical devices today, and we believe our technology offers substantial value to physicians and associated patient care. Our goal is to solidify our MedTech plans over the next several months.”

About VTAK

The MedTech segment, Catheter Precision, is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

The aviation segment, Flyte, is a private aviation company operating a growing fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets and providing efficient short-haul travel solutions throughout the United States.

Flight operations are conducted through Flyte's wholly owned subsidiary, Ponderosa Air, LLC, an FAA-certified Part 135 air carrier. With certified aircraft, active revenue-generating operations, and scalable fleet expansion underway, Flyte is building disciplined aviation infrastructure designed to deliver a faster, safer, and more efficient alternative to traditional private charter travel.

Preliminary Second Quarter 2026 Results

This press release sets forth certain preliminary estimates of financial and operating results that we expect to report for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. We are currently in the process of finalizing our financial results for the June 30, 2026 second quarter, and the preliminary estimated financial information presented above reflects various assumptions and estimates based upon preliminary information available to us as of the date of this press release. This information should not be viewed as a substitute for full unaudited financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. Our independent registered public accounting firm has not reviewed this preliminary estimated financial information. As a result, it remains in all cases subject to change pending finalization. Items or events may be identified or occur after issuance of these preliminary results due to the completion of operational and financial closing procedures. In addition, final adjustments and other developments may arise that would require us to make material adjustments to this preliminary financial information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “might,” “can,” “could,” “continue,” “depends,” “expect,” “expand,” “forecast,” “intend,” “predict,” “plan,” “rely,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “seek,” or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our belief our company should be poised to transition from a million-dollar quarter to a million-dollar month before the end of the year. These and other risks are detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations

973-691-2000

IR@catheterprecision.com

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