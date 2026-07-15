Top KingWin Ltd. Announces Trading Ticker Symbol Change to “DPU”

Guangzhou, China, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top KingWin Ltd. ("Top KingWin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WAI) announced today that effective on July 16, 2026, its Class A ordinary shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “DPU”. This new ticker symbol will replace the Company’s previous ticker symbol “WAI”.

No action by the Company’s shareholders is required with respect to the ticker symbol change. The Company's Class A ordinary shares continue to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and the CUSIP number remains unchanged.

About Top KingWin Ltd

Top KingWin Ltd. is a Cayman Islands holding company that conducts its operations through its wholly-owned subsidiaries in China and in the U.S. The Company currently engages in the sales of devices to support data collection and analysis and sales of artificial intelligence (“AI”) robots.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, the use of proceeds from the Company's offering, the intent, belief or current expectations of Top KingWin and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Email: IR@tcjhgw.cn