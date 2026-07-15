HOW TDC NET AUTOMATED RF DRIVE TESTING AND REDUCED THE COST OF NATIONWIDE CELLULAR NETWORK BENCHMARKING

Swindon, United Kingdom, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collecting high-quality mobile network data across thousands of locations is expensive, time-consuming, and often requires continuous supervision by RF engineers. During one of Denmark’s largest nationwide benchmarking programmes, these challenges were addressed using an automated smartphone-based SAAS platform RantCell, a Mobile Network Benchmarking Solution.



TDC NET, one of Denmark’s leading mobile network operators, carried out a nationwide benchmarking programme covering approximately 700 stationary locations and nearly 16,000 mobile measurement points across Denmark.



The program evaluated voice, data, video streaming, and 5G services across motorways, major roads, municipal roads, urban centers, suburban locations, and transportation corridors.

The measurements covered approximately 3,487 kilometers of motorways, 968 kilometers of main roads, and around 400 kilometers of municipal roads.



Powered by RantCell‘s zero-touch automation, our mobile measurements required no manual intervention. This allowed the field engineering team to shift their focus from setup troubleshooting to precise route driving and advanced planning.





Figure 1: Nationwide Mobile Measurement Coverage Across Denmark



The project showed that nationwide mobile network benchmarking can be carried out more efficiently by reducing manual RF engineering effort. Through automated data collection, reporting, and analytics, TDC NET increased the volume of network measurements while reducing the time engineers spent managing field tests. The result was faster reporting, improved benchmarking efficiency, and greater productivity across the nationwide measurement programme.



Using RantCell’s RF Drive Test Tools, TDC NET automated a significant portion of its nationwide measurement workflow. This enabled engineering teams to spend less time managing field tests and more time analysing network performance. Hands-free measurement capabilities also reduced manual intervention during testing, helping teams complete large-scale benchmarking activities more efficiently and consistently.



By automating data collection, uploads, reporting, and analytics, TDC NET increased the volume of network measurements while reducing the effort required for routine testing, device management, and measurement administration. The streamlined workflow improved productivity, accelerated reporting, and allowed engineers to focus on network optimisation rather than repetitive operational tasks.



The project demonstrates how smartphone-based RF Drive Test Software, combined with centralised reporting and large-scale analytics, provides a scalable and cost-effective approach to nationwide network benchmarking as a Mobile Network Benchmarking Solution. Operators can collect more usable network performance data, maintain consistent measurements across thousands of test locations, and support large-scale benchmarking programmes with greater operational efficiency.





Figure 2: Benchmarking Results from the Nationwide Denmark Mobile Network Measurement Program



The project highlights how smartphone-based RF Drive Test Software can support:



• Nationwide benchmarking programs

• Multi-operator performance comparisons

• Voice, data, video, and 5G validation

• Automated drive testing workflows

• Real-world Quality of Experience measurements

• Automated reporting and faster data analysis

• Large-scale data aggregation



The TDC NET project demonstrates how RF Drive Test Software can help operators scale nationwide benchmarking programmes, reduce manual engineering effort, improve measurement productivity, and accelerate network performance analysis without increasing operational complexity.



As operators continue investing in network quality and customer experience, large-scale benchmarking initiatives are expected to play an increasingly important role in network planning, optimization, performance validation, and 5G deployment strategies.



About RantCell



RantCell is a smartphone-based RF Drive Test SAAS platform used by mobile operators, regulators, system integrators, enterprises, and private network providers worldwide. The platform supports 4G, 5G, CBRS, Wi-Fi, indoor walk testing, benchmarking, crowdsourcing, automated reporting, and large-scale network performance analytics.



Read the full article here – Learn how to stop wasting engineering hours on drive test troubleshooting



https://thenewsfront.com/how-tdc-net-automated-rf-drive-testing-and-reduced-the-cost-of-nationwide-cellular-network-benchmarking/