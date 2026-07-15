Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Reports Fiscal 2027 First Quarter Financial Results

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q.E.P. CO., INC. (OTCQX: QEPC) (the “Company” or “QEP”) today reported financial results for its first quarter ended May 31, 2026.

Net sales for the quarter ended May 31, 2026 were $61.0 million, down $0.5 million or 0.9% from $61.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. The slight decline in net sales was primarily due to lower sales in the Company’s non-core powder business. Despite continued weakness in home improvement spending amid elevated interest rates, inflationary pressures, and broader macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties, retail channel sales remained flat and distribution channel sales increased during the current period.

Gross profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 was $21.8 million, compared to $22.7 million in the prior-year period, a decrease of $0.9 million or 4.1%. As a percentage of net sales, gross margin was 35.7% in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, compared to 36.9% in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Gross margin during the first quarter of fiscal 2027 reflects higher tariff costs and ongoing inflationary pressures. By comparison, the prior-year period benefited from inventory purchased before the implementation of tariffs.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 were $16.5 million, or 27.0% of net sales, compared to $16.9 million, or 27.4% of net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Operating expenses for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 reflect higher outbound freight costs, driven by increased fuel charges, together with continued investment in sales and marketing infrastructure. Other income during the quarter included approximately $1.0 million of cash refunds received from U.S. Customs and Border Protection related to tariffs previously paid under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act ("IEEPA").

Operating income for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 was $5.3 million, compared to $5.8 million for the comparable period in fiscal 2026.

Interest income, net, was $0.2 million for the first quarter of both fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2026.

The provision for income taxes as a percentage of income before taxes was 26% for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, unchanged from the prior-year period.

Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 was $4.0 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, compared to $4.4 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 was $5.8 million, or 9.4% of net sales, compared to $6.1 million, or 10.0% of net sales, for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to net income from continuing operations is included in this press release.

For the Three Months Ended May 31,

2026 May 31,

2025 Net income

$ 4,048 $ 4,444 Add: Interest income, net (188 ) (178 ) Provision for income taxes 1,422 1,561 Depreciation and amortization 469 369 (Gain) Loss on sale of business - (71 ) EBITDA, as adjusted $ 5,751 $ 6,125

Cash provided by operating activities during the first quarter of fiscal 2027 was $6.0 million, compared to $2.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, driven by favorable working capital management that provided cash during the current period versus a use of cash in the prior-year period. In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, the Company used cash generated from operations, supplemented by existing cash balances, to repurchase shares of common stock, pay dividends and fund capital expenditures.

As of May 31, 2026, working capital was $71.6 million, compared to $75.5 million as of February 28, 2026. After significant share repurchases during the period, the Company ended the first quarter of fiscal 2027 with a net cash position of $32.0 million, compared to $34.1 million at February 28, 2026.

Len Gould, President & Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I want to thank our 345 QEP Associates who each contributed to the strong first-quarter performance, despite declining consumer confidence and ongoing policy uncertainty. Order reliability and delivery certainty are more important than ever, especially for our customers serving the professional market. We remain committed to our strategy of being the ‘Absolute Product Authority’, supported by bulletproof delivery execution and best-in-class technical support. By shipping customer orders nearly 100% complete and on time, QEP earned the distinction of being named an ‘Industry Disrupter’ by Floor Covering News (March 16, 2026). While we're proud of these results, we're even more excited about the opportunities ahead as we continue to lean into our plan and strengthen our leadership position in the industry.”

Mr. Gould added, “Our balance sheet remains a fundamental strength of the Company, providing the financial flexibility to navigate ongoing uncertainty while continuing to return capital to shareholders through regular dividends and the repurchase of approximately $7.0 million of common stock from minority shareholders during the quarter.”

The Company welcomes investor inquiries via email at ir@qep.com.

About QEP

Founded in 1979, Q.E.P. Co., Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of flooring installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects. QEP offers a comprehensive line of specialty installation tools, adhesives, and underlayment products sold through home improvement retailers, and professional distribution channels, under brands including QEP®, LASH®, ROBERTS®, Capitol®, Premix-Marbletite® (PMM), Brutus® and Homelux®.

QEP is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida and has operations in the United States, Canada and Asia. Additional information is available at www.qepcorporate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally may be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “could,” “should,” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: general economic conditions; conditions in the home improvement and construction markets; inflationary pressures; tariffs, trade policies and uncertainty relating to the potential recovery of certain tariffs previously paid under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (“IEEPA”) including tariffs affecting goods imported from China and Vietnam; global sourcing and supply chain disruptions; raw material and transportation costs; competitive conditions; customer demand; the Company’s ability to maintain and develop customer relationships; foreign currency fluctuations; litigation and regulatory matters; the successful integration of acquisitions and completion of divestitures; and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company’s public filings and disclosures.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

-Financial Information Follows-

Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended May 31, May 31, 2026

2025

Net sales $ 60,955 $ 61,528 Cost of goods sold 39,203 38,850 Gross profit 21,752 22,678 Operating expenses: Shipping 6,937 6,874 General and administrative 6,056 6,166 Selling and marketing 4,480 3,927 Other (income) expense, net (1,003 ) (116 ) Total operating expenses 16,470 16,851 Operating income 5,282 5,827 Interest income, net 188 178 Income before provision for income taxes 5,470 6,005 Provision for income taxes 1,422 1,561 Net income $ 4,048 $ 4,444 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.33 $ 1.36 Diluted $ 1.33 $ 1.36 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 3,054 3,257 Diluted 3,054 3,257





Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except par values) May 31,

2026 February 28,

2026 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Cash $ 32,019 $ 34,092 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $71 and $63 at May 31, 2026 and February 28, 2026, respectively 29,647 29,154 Inventories, net 31,526 33,324 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,694 2,680 Prepaid income taxes 1,032 2,424 Current assets 96,918 101,674 Property and equipment, net 14,286 14,245 Right of use operating lease assets 19,587 19,614 Deferred income taxes, net 834 834 Other assets 962 975 Total assets $ 132,587 $ 137,342 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Trade accounts payable $ 10,256 $ 10,569 Accrued liabilities 12,224 12,855 Current operating lease liabilities 2,819 2,775 Lines of credit 30 11 Current maturities of debt 11 14 Current liabilities 25,340 26,224 Long-term debt 6 7 Non-current operating lease liabilities 18,814 18,970 Other long-term liabilities 428 437 Total liabilities 44,588 45,638 Preferred stock, 2,500 shares authorized, $1.00 par value; 0 shares issued and outstanding at May 31, 2026 and February 28, 2026, - - respectively Common stock, 20,000 shares authorized, $.001 par value; 4,005 shares issued: 2,983 and 3,133 shares outstanding at May 31, 2026 and February 28, 2026, respectively 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 10,361 10,361 Retained earnings 102,116 98,741 Treasury stock, 1,022 and 872 shares held at cost at May 31, 2026 and February 28, 2026, respectively (22,062 ) (15,033 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (2,420 ) (2,369 ) Shareholders' equity 87,999 91,704 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 132,587 $ 137,342





Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended May 31,

2026 May 31,

2025 Operating activities: Net income $ 4,048 $ 4,444 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 469 369 Gain on disposal of businesses - (71 ) Gain on sale of property - (3 ) Other non-cash adjustments 14 - Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (528 ) 236 Inventories 1,765 6,719 Prepaid expenses and other assets 571 248 Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities (298 ) (9,320 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 6,041 2,622 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (516 ) (895 ) Proceeds from sale of businesses - 1,374 Proceeds from sale of property - 2 Note Receivable 99 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (417 ) 481 Financing activities: Net repayments under lines of credit 19 (87 ) Purchase of treasury stock (7,029 ) (441 ) Principal payments on finance leases (3 ) (2 ) Dividends paid (673 ) (650 ) Net cash used in financing activities (7,686 ) (1,180 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (11 ) 4 Net increase (decrease) in cash (2,073 ) 1,927 Cash at beginning of period 34,092 28,552 Cash at end of period $ 32,019 $ 30,479





Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(In thousands, except shares data)

Accumulated

Other Total Preferred Stock Common Stock Paid-in Retained Treasury Comprehensive Shareholders' Shares Amount Shares Amount

Capital Earnings Stock Income Equity Balance at February 28, 2025 - $ - 4,005,370 $ 4 $ 10,361 $ 85,544 $ (10,377 ) $ (2,600 ) $ 82,932 Net lncome 4,444 4,444 Unrealized currency translation adjustments 217 217 Purchase of treasury stock (528 ) (528 ) Dividends paid (650 ) (650 ) Balance at May 31, 2025 - $ - 4,005,370 $ 4 $ 10,361 $ 89,338 $ (10,905 ) $ (2,383 ) $ 86,415 Accumulated

Other Total Preferred Stock Common Stock Paid-in Retained Treasury Comprehensive Shareholders' Shares Amount Shares Amount

Capital Earnings Stock Income Equity Balance at February 28, 2026 - $ - 4,005,370 $ 4 $ 10,361 $ 98,741 $ (15,033 ) $ (2,369 ) $ 91,704 Net lncome 4,048 4,048 Unrealized currency translation adjustments (51 ) (51 ) Purchase of treasury stock (7,029 ) (7,029 ) Dividends paid (673 ) (673 ) Balance at May 31, 2026 - $ - 4,005,370 $ 4 $ 10,361 $ 102,116 $ (22,062 ) $ (2,420 ) $ 87,999

CONTACT:

Q.E.P. Co., Inc.

Enos Brown

Executive Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

561-994-5550

