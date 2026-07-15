Lakeland Capital Bolsters Acquisition Capability with New Hire

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Capital , a Charleston-based private, multifamily investment company active in select East Coast markets, is pleased to announce it has bolstered its acquisition capability by hiring Daniel Weaver to a newly created role that leverages both analytics and architectural design.

Weaver joins Lakeland Capital as a senior associate and will be responsible for underwriting potential investment opportunities, developing market intelligence reports, synthesizing leasing data and building out proprietary analytical tools. With a background in real estate analytical research and design, Weaver’s experience will be instrumental in helping Lakeland Capital to optimize business plans for new acquisitions and existing assets.

“This unique role brings out the best from both analytics and design thinking, enabling us to scrutinize investment decisions more holistically and stay ahead of the curve in a challenging environment where competition for assets continues to increase,” said Alexander R. Westra, managing partner at Lakeland Capital. “We are very pleased to welcome Daniel and feel that his unique combination of financial expertise and architectural training will help Lakeland Capital to uncover special opportunities before the broader market.”

Prior to joining Lakeland Capital, Weaver was an MBA summer analyst at Stockbridge, where he underwrote industrial and retail acquisitions, developed market intelligence dashboards using leasing and sales data and prepared financial models for investment committee decisions. He has also worked as a lead designer for Populous, guiding the $455 million redevelopment of Belmont Park’s historic clubhouse from initial concept through construction documentation.

Weaver has an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, where he served as co-president of the real estate club and majored in finance. He holds a Bachelor of Architecture from California Polytechnic State University, graduating Magna Cum Laude.

In 2025, Lakeland Capital expanded its team with several key hires and launched a full-service property management firm dedicated to delivering institutional-grade service with a community-focus for its apartment units. It has continued to grow headcount this year, adding personnel dedicated to investor relations, asset management and special projects.

With a growing presence in high-growth East Coast markets, Lakeland Capital remains committed to strengthening its integrated approach wherever possible to enhance operational efficiencies across its portfolio and create long-term value for investors.

About Lakeland Capital

Founded in 2018, Lakeland Capital is a leader in multifamily investment and management. With a growing investment portfolio that includes more than 1,000 rental apartment units, 10,000+ square feet of commercial space, and more than $250 million in transactions, the firm seeks high-risk-adjusted returns by investing in existing multifamily assets through which it can add value with physical and operational improvement. Lakeland Capital is setting the industry standard through its vertically integrated approach that creates a better place for tenants to live while preserving capital and generating above market returns for investors.

Media Contact:

Nick Westra

Director of Research and Media

nick.westra@lakelandcapital.com