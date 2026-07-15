VivoSim Receives $5M Milestone Payment from Eli Lilly; Provides Guidance That It Expects Revenue Growth of 500%+ in FY2027

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoSim Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIVS) (the “Company” or “VivoSim”), a provider of next-generation New Approach Methodologies (NAM) 3d human cellular models for preclinical safety, today announced revenue guidance for FY2027, and announced that it has received a $5 million payment from Eli Lilly.

In association with its former inflammatory bowel disease drug program developed previously and sold outright to Eli Lilly, VivoSim has received $5 million as a milestone payment. The payment represents the dosing of the first patient in Phase 2 studies of the drug in Eli Lilly’s development program. The drug’s development is entirely guided by Eli Lilly, but VivoSim remains eligible for up to $45 million in additional milestone payments over time as the drug is developed and commercially marketed, provided it is able to hit key regulatory and commercial milestones.

VivoSim further announced that it anticipates significant revenue growth in Fiscal Year 2027 given its progress in marketing contract research services using NAMs models to pharmaceutical companies. The company anticipates over 500% revenue growth in the fiscal year, due to customer response to the predictive power of its NAMs models, which are building traction with a wide set of customers.

VivoSim’s superior results are achieved by a combination of the best biological model with the most representative primary human cell types, leveraging multiple endpoints as readouts for best prediction, and training AI prediction models with multiple endpoints that provide a rich data set, yielding high prediction accuracy. In addition to testing traditional small molecules, VivoSim is establishing competitive advantages across new biotech modalities such as antibody drug conjugates, antibodies, siRNA, and gene therapies. Many therapies still fail in human trials, most often on safety or efficacy. VivoSim’s mission is to close gaps in the ability to predict outcomes before a drug enters expensive clinical trials.

In recent months, VivoSim has demonstrated that its NAMkind™ Liver spheroid model achieved a predictive accuracy of 91%, with 90% sensitivity, 95% specificity, and 99% precision under repeat-dose conditions. The multi-endpoint profiling suite effectively minimized false negatives and successfully resolved intra-class toxicities, such as within thiazolidinediones (TZDs). Similarly, the company’s NAMkind™ Intestine models deliver greater than 90% sensitivity and overall accuracy for the prediction of drug-induced diarrhea.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is actively encouraging human-relevant NAMs in place of animal studies, a push that is resulting in greater pharma demand for new technologies. After presenting its April 2025 Roadmap to Reducing Animal Testing in Preclinical Safety Studies, the FDA recently reported that it is meeting its goals for stimulating pharma uptake of these new models. VivoSim’s novel models offer perhaps the most predictive tool to make FDA’s vision a reality.

About VivoSim Labs

VivoSim Labs, Inc. (“VivoSim” and the “Company”), is a pharmaceutical and biotechnology services company that is focused on providing testing of drugs and drug candidates in three-dimensional (“3D”) human tissue models of liver and intestine. The Company offers partners liver and intestinal toxicology insights using its new approach methodologies (“NAM”) models. The Company anticipates accelerated adoption of human tissue models following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) Roadmap to refine animal testing requirements in favor of these non-animal NAM methods. VivoSim Labs operates from San Diego, CA. Visit www.vivosim.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding NAMkind™, including target turnaround time and its potential to help users de-risk their pipelines, avoid costly downstream failures, reduce rework, prioritize the right assets, move faster, save millions and reduce risk; VivoSim’s commercial presence across Asia-Pacific; the evaluation and acceptance of scientifically robust NAM-based evidence; the Company’s ability to capture growing demand in the in vitro toxicology testing market; demand for human-relevant toxicology; the market opportunity and market size of gastrointestinal in vitro models and toxicology services; and the Company’s scaling capacity to support expanding global demand and development needs. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and actual actions or events could differ materially from those contained in such statements. These risks and uncertainties and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on July 14, 2026. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they were made. These cautionary statements should be considered with any written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company may issue in the future. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to reflect actual results, later events, or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.