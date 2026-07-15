Critical Pain Points for CIOs Explored in New Podcast Series

Cleveland, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new podcast series for IT leaders offering insightful commentary on the decisions shaping the future of enterprise technology launches next week.

“The Savvy CIO,” hosted by former CIO Bradd Busick, and sponsored by Park Place Technologies, provides fresh insights from tech leaders qualified to unpack the tough calls every CIO faces – what to modernize, what to maintain and how to make it all work smarter. Season One guests include a mix of senior IT leaders and respected industry analysts from IBM, Coca-Cola Bottlers, Datum, Omdia, Solved, IDC and more. The series will span cutting-edge topics such as AI readiness, liquid cooling and squeezing the most from static budgets.

Host Bradd Busick currently serves as Principal, AI, Data & Technology Enablement at Frazier Healthcare Partners. He previously served as CIO at MultiCare Health System and was recognized as Washington State Healthcare CIO of the year in 2024 and National Healthcare CIO of the Year at the ORBIE Awards in 2024.

“In the old days, the CIO used to keep the lights on. Now the CIO decides which lights are worth keeping,” said Busick. “This podcast features some of the top thought leaders in the world, where we don’t just talk about technology, we talk about leverage, speed and where the organization is ‘lying to itself’ about its IT capabilities.”

Each of Season One’s 10 episodes turns obstacles into insights with sharp stories, practical takeaways and just enough frankness and humor to keep it relatable for modern CIOs and anyone with an interest in technology trends. Episodes will feature a mix of conversations with experienced IT leaders and analysts, focused on real-world challenges facing enterprise organizations.

“We realized many of the conversations being had focused entirely on the aspirational side of modernization and did not actively address the ever-increasing hurdles CIOs face,” said Larry DeAngelis, Vice President of Marketing at Park Place Technologies. “We are hosting intelligent conversations to equip CIOs and CTOs with actionable insights to move their businesses forward.”

The Savvy CIO will be available for download beginning July 22 on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music. For more information, visit Park Place here.

About Park Place Technologies

Park Place Technologies is a leading global IT infrastructure services firm with $1.2 billion in annual revenue and 3,300 employees. We help 25,000+ organizations in 180 countries – including half the Fortune 500 – fuel innovation by dramatically reducing time and money spent on IT infrastructure management, while boosting performance and uptime.

Powered by the world’s largest on-the-ground engineering team, a robust group of advanced engineers, and our global Enterprise Operations Centers, Park Place delivers significant cost savings on hardware maintenance, software technical support, hardware procurement, and more. We also streamline IT infrastructure management, freeing internal teams from day-to-day tasks, enabling them to focus on strategic initiatives.

For more information, visit ParkPlaceTechnologies.com.

Media Contacts

Park Place Technologies

Larry DeAngelis, VP, Marketing

ldeangelis@parkplacetech.com

Park Place Technologies

Michael Miller, Sr. Director, Global Communications

mmiller@parkplacetech.com

Park Place Technologies

Samantha Farland, Sr. Corporate Communications Specialist

sfarland@parkplacetech.com

Feintuch Communications

Henry Feintuch / Doug Wright

parkplacetech@feintuchpr.com

Contact Info



Michael Miller

mmiller@parkplacetech.com

+1 440-683-9426