Lactalis Canada Advances Canadian Dairy Leadership Position With Strategic Acquisition of Agropur’s Fine Cheese Division

TORONTO, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lactalis Canada Inc (‘Lactalis Canada’), the Canadian dairy leader behind emblematic brands including Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, Balderson, Astro and Lactantia, and part of France based Lactalis Group – today announced that it has reached a definitive agreement with Agropur Cooperative to acquire assets of its fine cheese division including renowned Quebec-made brands OKA, Monsieur Gustav and L’Extra, two production facilities as well as its fine cheese import activities. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and approval by Competition Bureau Canada. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

These artisanal cheeses enhance Lactalis Canada’s portfolio of specialty and core cheese brands – including Galbani, Président, Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, P’tit Québec, Balderson, Cheestrings Ficello and aMOOza! – further reinforcing the company’s strength and breadth in the dairy case to meet consumer demand for high-quality cheese.

“This acquisition represents a major opportunity for Lactalis to build on flagship Quebec brands and outstanding cheesemaking expertise. It strengthens our position in the Canadian market and supports our ambition to provide consumers with healthy, high-quality dairy products, driven by excellence and innovation,” said Emmanuel Besnier, Chairman of Lactalis Group.

“This acquisition reflects Lactalis Canada’s clear ambition in this country – to lead through investment in efficient capacity and capability building, trusted national brands including customer brands and strong partnerships across the dairy value chain,” said Mark Taylor, President & CEO, Lactalis Canada. “Building on the significant investments we have made in the Canadian dairy and food manufacturing sector, this latest transaction underscores yet another important milestone in Lactalis Canada’s growth journey and highlights our role as a priority market for Lactalis Group.”

Preserving Heritage Brands through Tradition, Expertise and Local Commitment

Through this transaction, Lactalis Canada will acquire two production facilities in Oka and Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec and add approximately 400 employees to its 4,500 team across Canada.

“We place great value on this cheese portfolio being steeped in heritage and deeply intertwined within the fabric of Quebec,” continued Taylor. “In keeping with Lactalis Group’s respect for the terroirs and pride in global cheesemaking expertise, we are committed to preserving the authenticity and quality of these award-winning brands. This extends to being an active member of the Oka and St-Hyacinthe communities – supporting employees, farmers and partners and contributing meaningfully to the people and places that have shaped these beloved brands.”

A Track Record of Investment & Growth in Canada

Since 2018, Lactalis Canada has become the third largest branded CPG in Canada, driven by strategic growth and sustained investments that include:

Completion of four major acquisitions, including the $1.62 billion acquisition of Kraft Heinz’s natural cheese business in Canada – the largest transaction in the Canadian dairy sector – as well as Ultima Foods Inc., Kraft Heinz’s grated cheese business, and Marie Morin Canada.

More than $900 million in capital investments and transformation projects to enhance capacity and capabilities across 19 Canadian manufacturing sites and multiple distribution centres including a new 379,000-square-foot, zero-carbon-ready distribution centre in Oshawa, Ontario.

Processing approximately 2.2 billion litres of 100% Canadian milk and over one million kilograms in volume annually, supporting the Canadian dairy sector and supply chain.

A vast portfolio of iconic and award-winning brands with leading market position, trusted by and present in 9 out of 10 Canadian households.

Growing its Canadian workforce by 48%, to 4,500 employees nationwide, with ongoing investment in training and upskilling.

Delivering meaningful ESG impact, including more than $3 million in annual community investment.

About Lactalis Canada Inc. With over 140 years of brand heritage, Lactalis Canada is the Canadian dairy leader behind iconic brands Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, P’tit Québec, Balderson, Cheestrings Ficello, aMOOza!, Astro, Khaas, siggi’s, IÖGO, IÖGO nanö, Olympic, Lactantia, Beatrice, Bfit, Enjoy!, Marie Morin Canada, Galbani, and Président. With more than 30 operating sites including 19 manufacturing facilities across Canada, the company and its more than 4500 employees are committed to enriching and nurturing the lives of Canadians through sustainable and responsible growth, high-quality products, contribution to communities and partnership with farmers, customers, partners and suppliers. Lactalis Canada has been named on Forbes’ 2025 Best Employers in Canada and one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers for 2025 and 2026. The company is part of Lactalis Group, the world’s leading dairy company, headquartered in Laval, France. For more information, visit www.lactalis.ca

Media Contact:

Lactalis Canada Media Relations

media@ca.lactalis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/edda62e4-902e-4418-8c3d-469885385423