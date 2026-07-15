Biogen Appoints Michael J. Parini as Chief Legal Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced the appointment of Michael J. Parini as Chief Legal Officer, effective August 3, 2026. Parini will serve as a member of Biogen's Executive Committee and report to Christopher A. Viehbacher, President and Chief Executive Officer. In this role, Mr. Parini will have responsibility for oversight of Biogen’s global legal and compliance functions.

“Michael brings to Biogen a rare combination of deep legal and industry expertise as well as broad operational leadership that will further contribute to Biogen’s next chapter of renewed growth,” said Christopher A. Viehbacher, President and Chief Executive Officer at Biogen. “He has dedicated his career to leadership across the biopharmaceutical industry, which includes successful navigation of the complex legal and business challenges that are involved in advancing new discoveries through the development and commercial landscape. Michael’s broad experience offers clear value to Biogen as we execute on our strategy and build the future of the company.”

Parini joins Biogen with more than 20 years of senior legal and strategic leadership experience across the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Spur Therapeutics, where he led a company transformation, redefining the scientific strategy and advancing a rare disease program from the pre-clinical stage into Phase 3 development.

Prior to Spur Therapeutics, Parini held a series of leadership roles at Vertex Pharmaceuticals, rising to Chief Administrative, Legal and Business Development Officer, where he served on the Executive Committee and oversaw multiple functions spanning Legal, Compliance, Business Development, Human Resources, Information Technology, Quality and Corporate Communications. He helped lead the acquisitions of Exonics Therapeutics and Semma Therapeutics, as well as the negotiation of market access agreements for cystic fibrosis medicines across the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Australia, and Spain. Before Vertex, he held multiple senior roles in the legal function at Pfizer, including Chief Litigation Counsel.

Parini holds a J.D. from Georgetown University Law and a B.A. in American Government and Politics from Georgetown University.

About Biogen

Founded in 1978, Biogen is a leading biotechnology company that pioneers innovative science to deliver new medicines to transform patients’ lives and to create value for shareholders and our communities. We apply deep understanding of human biology and leverage different modalities to advance first-in-class treatments or therapies that deliver superior outcomes. Our approach is to take bold risks, balanced with return on investment to deliver long-term growth.



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