New AI Career Platform, CareerHub, Takes on Legacy Job Boards, Offering MyCareer Premium Free for One Year

DENVER, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareerHub.com today announced rapid global adoption of its AI-powered career platform following the launch of free one-year access to MyCareer Premium for job seekers. Since launching on May 8, 2026, CareerHub has attracted thousands of members from more than 185 countries and grown to more than 8 million job postings within its first 60 days.

Designed to modernize the job search experience, CareerHub goes beyond traditional keyword-based job boards by enabling members to search using their resumes, skills, experience, education, qualifications, career goals, and up to eight locations simultaneously.

“CareerHub is not just another job board,” said Raymond French, COO and Co-Founder of CareerHub. “We’ve built a complete career ecosystem that combines AI-powered job matching, resume tools, networking, career coaching, recruiter solutions, and employer visibility in one platform. Our global growth in the first 60 days demonstrates strong demand for a smarter approach to career advancement.”

CareerHub is also reshaping recruiting economics. The platform analyzes more than 8 million live job listings from over 500,000 companies worldwide while keeping core job postings free for employers and recruiters. By lowering hiring costs and expanding access for job seekers, CareerHub continues to drive growth across both sides of the talent marketplace.

Key CareerHub Features

Resume-Based Job Search — Members search using their resume instead of keywords alone. CareerHub analyzes skills, experience, qualifications, and career direction to surface roles traditional searches miss.

— Members search using their resume instead of keywords alone. CareerHub analyzes skills, experience, qualifications, and career direction to surface roles traditional searches miss. AI-Powered Digital Profiles — CareerHub builds dynamic professional profiles based on each member's resume, skills, experience, and goals — enabling better matching, greater visibility, and recruiter discovery.

— CareerHub builds dynamic professional profiles based on each member's resume, skills, experience, and goals — enabling better matching, greater visibility, and recruiter discovery. AI Career Assistant — CareerHub's AI assistant helps members with career questions, resume feedback, interview preparation, job search guidance, and personalized recommendations. Developed in-house, the AI assistant runs entirely in CareerHub's data centers — member data is never sent to outside AI systems.

— CareerHub's AI assistant helps members with career questions, resume feedback, interview preparation, job search guidance, and personalized recommendations. Developed in-house, the AI assistant runs entirely in CareerHub's data centers — member data is never sent to outside AI systems. Multi-Location Job Search — Members can search up to eight cities, regions, and relocation markets in one workflow, exploring remote, hybrid, and multi-market opportunities faster.

— Members can search up to eight cities, regions, and relocation markets in one workflow, exploring remote, hybrid, and multi-market opportunities faster. Match Score Technology — CareerHub scores jobs based on alignment with a member's background, helping job seekers quickly identify the strongest fits.

— CareerHub scores jobs based on alignment with a member's background, helping job seekers quickly identify the strongest fits. Professional Networking and Career Channels (The Hub) — CareerHub includes professional profiles, posts, company follows, connections, and career-focused communities. Specialized channels such as Healthcare, Finance, Cybersecurity, Technology, and Construction give job seekers and recruiters pre-filtered jobs, industry-specific content, and better visibility within their specific fields.

"Recruiters want access to qualified candidates, and job seekers want better tools," said Jon DeLaCastro, CEO, CTO, and Co-Founder of CareerHub. "CareerHub was built to change the way job seekers and recruiters connect. We are giving job seekers powerful AI career tools for free, have built a global career marketplace, and are about to launch the world's most powerful recruiter platform."

Media & Investment Contact

Raymond French, COO and Co-Founder, CareerHub

Email: invest@careerhub.com

Website: https://www.CareerHub.com