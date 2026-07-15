Smart Inhalers Market Size to Reach USD 6.86 Billion by 2035 Driven by AI-Powered Connected Inhalers | SNS Insider

Austin, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Smart Inhalers Market was valued at USD 1.85 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.86 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 14.0% during 2026–2035, according to a new SNS Insider market research report. Rising asthma and COPD prevalence, increasing adoption of AI-enabled connected inhalers, digital respiratory care platforms, remote patient monitoring, and medication adherence technologies continue to accelerate market growth worldwide.

Smart inhalers combine Bluetooth connectivity, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud analytics, and mobile health applications to improve medication adherence among asthma and COPD patients. Unlike conventional inhalers, connected inhalers automatically record inhalation events, remind patients about missed doses, and enable physicians to remotely monitor treatment compliance through real-time digital health platforms.





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Rising Asthma, COPD Cases and Digital Healthcare Adoption Fuel Global Smart Inhalers Market Growth

The growing prevalence of asthma and COPD, combined with poor medication adherence, continues to drive demand for smart inhalers worldwide. Clinical studies indicate that nearly half of asthma patients do not use inhalers correctly, increasing the risk of disease exacerbations. Connected inhalers help improve adherence through dose tracking, reminders, and remote monitoring, supporting better clinical outcomes and reducing avoidable hospitalizations.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Metered Dose Inhalers held a major share of 65.1% in 2025 in the smart inhalers market owing to their proven presence in the market and popularity among health professionals as well as patients, which made these inhalers most widely prescribed inhalation devices around the globe. The fastest growing category in the inhalers market is that of Dry Powdered Inhalers due to features such as breath-actuated propellant free technology, environment-friendly nature, and use by patients having coordination problems.

By Indication

COPD was the top condition accounting for 50.7% of the market in 2025, considering the increasing occurrence of chronic respiratory conditions related to aging and exposure to air pollution, necessitating continual monitoring and compliance through smart inhalers. Asthma is currently the fastest growing application as a result of increased diagnoses in both children and adults; advancements in app connectivity allowing for realistic remote monitoring and government awareness campaigns promoting smart inhalers.

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies hold a dominating position with a 45.3% market share in 2025 due to the presence of hospitals that serve as the main place for treating any respiratory illness because healthcare specialists will prescribe the use of smart inhalers and will monitor their usage there. The Online Pharmacies have the largest growth rate owing to healthcare digitalization, convenient delivery, telemedicine prescription, and competitive prices.

By End Use

Hospitals led the market in terms of share at 51.5%, due to the hospitals serving as the key place of diagnosing and treating respiratory diseases, where the intelligent inhaler devices are recommended for patients suffering from severe and uncontrolled forms of asthma and COPD, which need to be managed under the supervision of the doctor. The fastest growing end use is that of Homecare Settings, owing to the increasing preference for managing chronic disease at home.

North America Leads Smart Inhalers Market While Europe Expands Digital Respiratory Healthcare Investments

North America accounted for the largest market share in smart inhalers in 2025 owing to its developed healthcare facilities and increasing incidence of respiratory diseases. The U.S. constitutes approximately 80% of the revenues generated in North America owing to the high number of respiratory doctors, well-developed digital health landscape, and support of insurance companies towards making connected inhaler programs available to patients who have shown up to 50% hospital admissions reduction.

The U.S. Smart Inhalers Market was valued at approximately USD 0.78 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 2.84 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 13.8%. The U.S. Smart Inhalers Market continues to dominate North America owing to increasing asthma and COPD prevalence, favorable reimbursement policies, rapid adoption of remote patient monitoring technologies, expanding digital healthcare infrastructure, and growing physician acceptance of AI-powered connected inhaler systems.

Europe Smart Inhalers Market size was estimated to be around USD 0.55 Billion in 2025 and further projected to reach USD 2.95 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of around 13.9%. Europe is experiencing rapid growth fueled by strong healthcare system, robust digital health ecosystem, prevalence of chronic respiratory disease patients, and EU medical device regulations as well as stringent data security standards owing to GDPR prompting manufacturers towards developing compliant and secure smart respiratory devices.

Asia-Pacific region leads in terms of growth rate of smart inhalers market due to growing geriatric population, air pollution leading to increased number of respiratory disease patients, and increasing accessibility of healthcare services to growing urban population. China dominates the Asia-Pacific revenues accounting for around 36% share due to presence of large pharmaceutical companies, high adoption rate of smartphones leading to connected health devices access, and rising healthcare spending by government.

Key Companies Driving Global Smart Inhalers Market Growth:

Aptar Pharma (AptarGroup, Inc.)

Adherium Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Propeller Health (ResMed Inc.)

Amiko Digital Health Limited

Cognita Labs

Presspart Manufacturing Ltd.

FindAir Sp. z o.o.

AireHealth Inc.

Pneuma Respiratory, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Novartis AG

Sanofi

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

AstraZeneca PLC

Cipla Limited

Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.

Cohero Health, Inc.

Berry Global Healthcare

Incube Labs LLC

Smart Inhalers Industry Developments:

2024: Aseptika Ltd. introduced the PUFFClicker3, a universal inhaler dose counter compatible with 101 SNOMED-coded inhalers across pressurized metered-dose and dry powder formats, enhancing medication tracking capability.

Aseptika Ltd. introduced the PUFFClicker3, a universal inhaler dose counter compatible with 101 SNOMED-coded inhalers across pressurized metered-dose and dry powder formats, enhancing medication tracking capability. 2024: Adherium received FDA clearance for its Hailie Smartinhaler to support AstraZeneca's Airsupra and Breztri inhalation devices, expanding compatibility for asthma and COPD patients and strengthening digital respiratory monitoring capabilities.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

SMART INHALER ADOPTION & RESPIRATORY CARE WORKFLOW ANALYSIS – provides analysis of connected inhaler adoption patterns across hospital respiratory units and technology utilization across Bluetooth-enabled metered dose and dry powder inhaler platforms globally.

– provides analysis of connected inhaler adoption patterns across hospital respiratory units and technology utilization across Bluetooth-enabled metered dose and dry powder inhaler platforms globally. MDI & DPI CONNECTIVITY PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate advancements in dose tracking accuracy and companion app patient engagement effectiveness across competing smart inhaler device and digital platform offerings.

– helps you evaluate advancements in dose tracking accuracy and companion app patient engagement effectiveness across competing smart inhaler device and digital platform offerings. HOSPITAL & HOMECARE DEPLOYMENT TECHNOLOGY METRICS – helps you assess the clinical and commercial advantages of hospital-initiated smart inhaler prescription programmes and online pharmacy digital prescription fulfillment across COPD and asthma end-use procurement environments.

– helps you assess the clinical and commercial advantages of hospital-initiated smart inhaler prescription programmes and online pharmacy digital prescription fulfillment across COPD and asthma end-use procurement environments. ADHERENCE IMPROVEMENT & HOSPITALIZATION REDUCTION DEMAND INSIGHTS – helps you identify opportunities related to insurer value-based care smart inhaler partnership investment and universal inhaler compatibility platform adoption driving above-baseline smart inhaler market growth.

– helps you identify opportunities related to insurer value-based care smart inhaler partnership investment and universal inhaler compatibility platform adoption driving above-baseline smart inhaler market growth. REIMBURSEMENT POLICY & DIGITAL HEALTH INVESTMENT TRACKER – helps you uncover trends in insurance reimbursement coverage expansion for connected respiratory devices and healthcare system hospitalization reduction ROI demonstration driving institutional smart inhaler procurement investment globally.

– helps you uncover trends in insurance reimbursement coverage expansion for connected respiratory devices and healthcare system hospitalization reduction ROI demonstration driving institutional smart inhaler procurement investment globally. TELEMEDICINE & NEXT-GENERATION CONNECTED RESPIRATORY INNOVATION ANALYSIS – helps you gauge opportunities emerging from EHR-integrated smart inhaler data platform commercialization and future digital respiratory medicine technologies transforming smart inhaler market capability globally.

Smart Inhalers Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1.85 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 6.86 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.00% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Type (Dry Powdered Inhalers, Metered Dose Inhalers)

• By Indication (Asthma, COPD, Others)

• By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies)

• By End Use (Hospitals, Homecare Settings, Others)

• By End-use (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Diagnostic Laboratories) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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