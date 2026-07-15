Smart Grid Market Size to Worth USD 278.71 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Grid Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Smart Grid Market Size was worth USD 65.40 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 278.71 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 15.6% during 2026–2035.”

AI-Enabled Grid Modernization and Renewable Energy Integration Drive Market Growth

Increasing modernization of aging power infrastructure, growth of renewables, and electrification of transport are playing key roles in the fast pace at which smart grids are being adopted globally. There is increasing investment by utilities in artificial intelligence-based analytics and prediction, predictive maintenance, smart inverters, battery storage solutions, DERMS, and smart demand response systems. The increase in EV charging infrastructure, decentralization of power generation, and cloud-based grid management platforms is likely to provide immense future growth opportunities for industry players.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

General Electric Company (GE Vernova)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Landis+Gyr AG

Itron, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

S&C Electric Company

Eaton Corporation plc

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Oracle Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Wipro Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited

Trilliant Incorporated

Kamstrup A/S

Smart Grid Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 65.40 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 278.71 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.6% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • by Component (Hardware, Software, Services)

• by Communication Technology (Wired, Wireless)

• by Grid Stage (Generation, Transmission, Distribution, Consumption)

• by End-User (Utility, Industrial, Commercial, Residential)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

The Software segment held the largest share in the Smart Grid Market in 2025, generating around 37.6% of the overall market revenue, as a result of rising need for advanced grid analytics, demand response management, predictive maintenance, energy optimization, and AI-based grid monitoring systems. The Hardware segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period on account of growing spending on smart meters, sensors, electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities, substations, and battery storage systems.

By Communication Technology

Wired Communication formed about 55.1% of the total market revenue in 2025 due to their dependability, security of communications, and ease of use with existing utility infrastructure. On the other hand, Wireless Communication is projected to become the most lucrative segment because of increased acceptance of technologies such as ZigBee, Wi-Fi, cellular IoT among others which enable remote monitoring and grid management.

By Grid Stage

The Distribution category has emerged as the major player in the Smart Grid Market and has accounted for about 48.0% of the overall revenue in 2025 due to the rising spending on intelligent distribution grids, grid automation, and distributed energy resources. The Consumption/Prosumer category is expected to be the fastest growing one in the coming years due to the transformation of consumers into energy producers.

By End User

The share of revenue generated by the Utilities & DSOs segment was about 59.7% in 2025 due to significant investments made in AMI, SCADA solutions, substation automation, and grid management systems. The highest CAGR is anticipated to be registered by the Industrial segment owing to the growing adoption of smart energy management solutions, industrial automation solutions, sustainability programs, and requirement for continuous power supply in manufacturing and mining operations.

Regional Insights

North America is the most prominent region in the Global Smart Grid Market, generating around 31.4% of the total revenue worldwide in 2025. The continued investments in grid improvement, use of renewable energy sources, advanced transmissions systems, cybersecurity, and utility digitization would continue to drive the regional dominance further in the future. The U.S. is the largest market due to its heavy investments in smart grid technologies and grid replacement programs.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 17.9% during the forecast period due to high urbanization and industrialization rates, increased demand for electricity, and implementation of smart grid projects in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asian countries.

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Recent Developments:

2025: GE Vernova acquired French AI company Alteia to strengthen its GridOS Visual Intelligence platform by integrating AI-powered grid asset inspection and predictive maintenance capabilities.

GE Vernova acquired French AI company to strengthen its GridOS Visual Intelligence platform by integrating AI-powered grid asset inspection and predictive maintenance capabilities. 2025: Schneider Electric introduced its One Digital Grid Platform, an AI-powered solution integrating real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and grid automation to improve utility resilience and reduce outage durations.

Exclusive Sections of the Smart Grid Market Report (The USPs):

SMART GRID MODERNIZATION & DIGITAL ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE ANALYSIS – Provides comprehensive insights into transmission modernization, distribution automation, advanced metering infrastructure, grid-edge technologies, and digital transformation strategies across global utility networks.

– Provides comprehensive insights into transmission modernization, distribution automation, advanced metering infrastructure, grid-edge technologies, and digital transformation strategies across global utility networks. SMART GRID TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING – Evaluates innovations across AI-powered grid analytics, SCADA systems, DERMS platforms, smart meters, intelligent substations, communication networks, and advanced energy management technologies.

– Evaluates innovations across AI-powered grid analytics, SCADA systems, DERMS platforms, smart meters, intelligent substations, communication networks, and advanced energy management technologies. RENEWABLE ENERGY, EV INFRASTRUCTURE & GRID INTELLIGENCE MARKET INSIGHTS – Assesses growth opportunities across renewable energy integration, distributed energy resources, battery energy storage systems, EV charging infrastructure, demand response technologies, and predictive grid management platforms.

– Assesses growth opportunities across renewable energy integration, distributed energy resources, battery energy storage systems, EV charging infrastructure, demand response technologies, and predictive grid management platforms. UTILITY, INDUSTRIAL & SMART ENERGY DEPLOYMENT TRACKER – Delivers detailed analysis of smart grid adoption across utilities, industrial facilities, commercial infrastructure, smart cities, transmission networks, distribution systems, and prosumer energy ecosystems.

– Delivers detailed analysis of smart grid adoption across utilities, industrial facilities, commercial infrastructure, smart cities, transmission networks, distribution systems, and prosumer energy ecosystems. AI, CYBERSECURITY & GRID COMMUNICATION ASSESSMENT – Examines emerging opportunities across AI-enabled grid automation, cybersecurity solutions, cloud-based utility platforms, wireless communication technologies, IoT-enabled sensors, and digital energy ecosystems.

– Examines emerging opportunities across AI-enabled grid automation, cybersecurity solutions, cloud-based utility platforms, wireless communication technologies, IoT-enabled sensors, and digital energy ecosystems. NEXT-GENERATION SMART GRID OUTLOOK – Evaluates future advancements in autonomous grid management, AI-powered predictive maintenance, digital substations, virtual power plants, decentralized energy networks, intelligent load balancing, and next-generation smart energy infrastructure shaping the market through 2035.

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