Aware Sets Second Quarter 2026 Webcast for Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE), a global leader in biometric orchestration and identity solutions, will hold a webcast on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. Financial results will be issued in a press release before the call.

Aware management will host the webcast presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Webcast: Register Here

Interested parties may submit questions in advance of the webcast by emailing IR@Aware.com

The presentation will be made available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company’s website. The audio recording will be available for approximately 90 days following the live event.

About Aware

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE) is a proven global leader in biometric orchestration and identity solutions. Its Awareness Platform transforms biometric data into actionable intelligence, empowering organizations to verify identities and prevent fraud with speed, accuracy, and confidence. Designed for mission-critical enterprise environments, the platform delivers intelligent, scalable architecture, real-time insights, and reliable security—ensuring precise identification when every millisecond matters. Aware is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Aware is a registered trademark of Aware, Inc.

Investor Contact

David Traverse

781-687-0300

IR@Aware.com