Constellium to Source Local Renewable Energy for its German Facilities

PARIS, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) today announced that its extrusion and automotive structures plants in Gottmadingen and Singen, Germany, will source locally produced solar electricity under a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the community of Gottmadingen.

Under the agreement, Constellium will receive the full electricity output of the Katzental solar park over a 10-year period, produced locally in the immediate vicinity of the Gottmadingen and Singen plants.

The electricity will be used exclusively by Constellium’s Gottmadingen and Singen extrusion and automotive structures plants, covering over 25% of the plants’ combined total needs. The agreement is expected to avoid approximately 3,500 metric tons of CO₂ emissions per year1.

“This initiative is an important step in our efforts to reduce our environmental footprint, strengthen the energy resilience of our operations, and support our long-term competitiveness in Germany,” said Stéphane Corre, President of Constellium’s Automotive Structures and Industry business unit. “By sourcing renewable electricity produced directly in the region, we are strengthening our offering of low-carbon solutions to our customers.”

Deliveries from Katzental solar park to Constellium are planned from spring 2027, following the installation of the electrical infrastructure required for direct supply to Constellium.

Constellium’s Gottmadingen and Singen operations are part of the company’s extrusions business and supply advanced aluminum solutions to customers across key markets, including the automotive industry. The solutions are used in applications such as crash management systems, battery applications for electric vehicles and automotive structural components.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminum products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, packaging and automotive. Constellium generated $8.4 billion of revenue in 2025.

www.constellium.com

1 Estimated avoided emissions calculated using market-based reporting approach for electricity in Germany: 294 gCO₂/kWh.

Investor Relations Communications Jason Hershiser Delphine Dahan-Kocher Phone: +1 443 988-0600 Phone: +1 443 420 7860 investor-relations@constellium.com delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com



