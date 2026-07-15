USBC Expands Team With Former Apple Pay and Cash App Partnerships Lead

RENO, Nev., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USBC, Inc. (NYSE American: USBC) (“USBC” or the “Company”), a publicly traded technology company that seeks to enable the transformation of traditional U.S. bank dollars into secure, compliant tokenized deposits, today announced the addition of Dave Baldwin to its senior leadership team as Head of Partnerships. Baldwin, a seasoned fintech professional, recently joined the USBC founding team to lead strategic partnerships, commercial growth, and ecosystem development for the Company’s tokenized deposit and digital payments platform. In this leadership role, he will build and manage relationships across banks, payment networks, fintechs, infrastructure providers, and enterprise partners.

“Dave has a track record of success scaling digital wallets, digital identity, payments, and merchant platforms across some of the most successful financial ecosystems in the industry,” said Greg Kidd, Chairman and CEO of USBC. “He has been at the center of partnerships that helped scale Apple Pay and Cash App. Dave has the unique skill sets needed to lead our developer-first partnerships strategy.”

“Tokenized deposits represent one of the most significant shifts in financial infrastructure in a generation, and USBC has already established a head start,” said Baldwin. ”I have seen strong interest in the last few quarters from current and prospective ecosystem partners in the infrastructure and platform we have built. I have spent my career growing and developing the partnerships that allow financial platforms to reach scale, and I am incredibly excited to bring my experience to USBC.”

Baldwin is a seasoned executive with deep expertise in payments, financial services partnerships, and network scaling across leading technology platforms. He brings a track record of driving growth, expanding strategic partnerships, and advancing innovative payment solutions at companies including Cash App and Apple, where he played a key role in scaling large, complex payment ecosystems and accelerating consumer adoption.

Baldwin’s appointment comes as USBC continues to advance its tokenized deposit product development roadmap and developer-first approach to partnerships. The Company recently expanded its pilot program to an invite-only group of external customers, after internal testing of its tokenized deposit platform. Following the full market launch, partners will be able to integrate USBC’s suite of widgets directly into their own platforms, enabling developers to offer payments, wallets, rewards, and programmable money to their customers through their existing products and applications.

About USBC, Inc.

USBC, Inc. (NYSE American: USBC) is a publicly traded technology company focused on the development of transformative financial services, including digital assets and banking solutions. USBC has implemented a bitcoin treasury strategy to bolster development and research across its various divisions. A key focus of USBC is the further development of the USBC tokenized deposit offering, a U.S.-dollar denominated tokenized deposit that operates on blockchain technology and is embedded with digital identity. With a focus on inclusion, innovation, and risk management, USBC is dedicated to creating long-term shareholder value in a rapidly evolving financial landscape.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated launch of tokenized deposit products, the expected results of the partnership with Uphold and Vast Bank, and potential use cases of tokenized deposits. Forward-looking statements relating to proposed regulatory developments are based on the Company's current expectations regarding pending rulemaking proposals, which remain subject to review, modification, approval, or rejection by applicable regulatory authorities. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, market adoption, technological developments, and other risks and uncertainties more fully detailed in the section captioned “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K, and other reports filed with the SEC from time to time. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are only made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information after the date of this announcement except as required under applicable law.

USBC Media Contact:

Aayushi

PR & Media Associate

aayushi@allianceadvisors.com