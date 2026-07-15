Milestone Scientific Launches First Phase of AI Strategy with Pilot Debut of Milo, an AI-enabled Digital Engagement Platform, at ASPN 2026

AI-powered Initiative Aims to Enhance Customer Engagement, Accelerate Commercial Execution and Support Long-Term Growth

Visit booth #112 in the Sparkle Ballroom at Fontainebleau Miami Beach for a live demonstration of Milo

ROSELAND, N.J., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American: MLSS), a medical technology company developing proprietary precision drug delivery and Dynamic Pressure Sensing® technologies for medical and dental applications, today announced the launch of the first phase of its artificial intelligence ("AI") strategy with the introduction of Milo™, the Company's AI-enabled digital engagement platform, at the American Society of Pain and Neuroscience (ASPN) Annual Conference, taking place July 16–18, 2026, in Miami Beach, Florida.





Milo represents the first phase of Milestone's broader AI strategy and is designed to complement the Company's proprietary technologies through intelligent digital engagement, enhanced customer support and scalable commercial operations. The platform will be demonstrated as a pilot during ASPN 2026, where attendees will have the opportunity to experience Milo and provide feedback to support its continued development.

Initially, Milo is designed to answer common product questions, provide educational information, collect relevant customer information, assist with lead qualification and connect healthcare professionals with Milestone's sales, clinical and customer support teams.

"Artificial intelligence represents the next evolution of Milestone's innovation strategy," said Eric Hines, Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Scientific. "Healthcare professionals are incredibly busy and opportunities can be lost when we are unable to engage with prospects at the moment they express interest. Our initial objective with Milo is to provide immediate engagement, answer questions and make it easy to schedule product demonstrations at times that fit the schedules of potential customers, including evenings and weekends. We believe Milo will enhance the customer experience, accelerate lead conversion, improve commercial execution and support the continued growth of our Medical businesses."

Milestone's AI strategy is focused on four strategic initiatives:

Customer Engagement – Intelligent product education, lead qualification, customer support, scheduling and customer success.

– Intelligent product education, lead qualification, customer support, scheduling and customer success. Commercial Excellence – Sales and marketing automation, distributor support, CRM integration and commercial analytics.

– Sales and marketing automation, distributor support, CRM integration and commercial analytics. Clinical Innovation – Evaluate AI-enabled software and data-driven capabilities that complement Milestone's proprietary technologies, subject to appropriate validation and regulatory requirements.

– Evaluate AI-enabled software and data-driven capabilities that complement Milestone's proprietary technologies, subject to appropriate validation and regulatory requirements. Connected MedTech Platform – Expand the integration of medical devices, software, data and AI to create a connected digital ecosystem supporting healthcare professionals throughout the customer lifecycle.

The Company is evaluating future capabilities that may include interactive product education, AI-assisted virtual product demonstrations, customer support, order and shipment status, service management, customer analytics and additional digital tools designed to enhance the customer experience.

"Our vision extends well beyond customer engagement," Hines added. "We see Milo as the foundation of a broader AI platform that complements our proprietary technologies throughout the customer journey. Over time, we intend to integrate software, data and artificial intelligence across our commercial and customer support activities as we continue building a more connected and intelligent medical technology company."

Following the ASPN pilot, Milestone plans to use customer feedback to guide future development of Milo and its broader AI initiatives.

Attendees of ASPN 2026 are invited to visit the Milestone Scientific exhibit (booth # 112, Sparkle Ballroom) to experience the Milo pilot demonstration and learn more about the Company's proprietary precision drug delivery technologies.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a technology-focused medical research and development company that patents, designs, and develops innovative injection technologies and instruments for medical and dental applications. Milestone Scientific’s computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient and increase the overall patient comfort and safety. Their proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology® instruments is the platform to advance the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions of subcutaneous drug delivery, including local anesthetic. To learn more, view the MLSS brand video or visit milestonescientific.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone’s ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. Forward-looking statements also include, without limitation, statements regarding the development, capabilities, adoption, timing, integration, and expected benefits of Milo and Milestone's broader artificial intelligence strategy, which are subject to risks including that these initiatives may not perform as expected, may be delayed, may not achieve anticipated adoption or commercial results, may produce inaccurate or unreliable outputs, may raise data privacy, security, or regulatory concerns, and may depend on third-party AI technologies and evolving laws and regulations. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone’s control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone’s Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2025. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management’s reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason. Coding and payment decisions are determined solely by providers and payers based on applicable laws and policies. Any potential Category I designation is determined solely by the American Medical Association and is not guaranteed. Providers remain responsible for compliance with all applicable billing, coding, and regulatory requirements. Forward-looking case submission expectations, reimbursement targets, and revenue estimates referenced herein are based on current program enrollment, advisor commitments, and historical payer activity, and are subject to change based on clinical scheduling, payer processing timelines, regulatory developments, and other factors. There can be no assurance that Category I designation, targeted reimbursement levels, or projected revenue levels will be achieved.

Contact:

HAYDEN IR:

James Carbonara

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

Brett Maas

(646) 536-7331

brett@haydenir.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09cbe963-ad1f-4118-81c6-4edfdcef3bc5.