Mink Ventures Corporation Options Rankin Critical Minerals Project, Timmins

TORONTO, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV:MINK) (“Mink” or the "Company") today announced it has optioned the Rankin Critical Minerals Project from 2681891 Ontario Inc. The Rankin property is comprised of four (4) cell claim units covering approximately 86 hectares spanning both Massey and Turnbull Townships. The Rankin Property is located west of Timmins, Ontario approximately 6.5 kilometers to the northeast of Mink’s Warren property within the Kam Kotia gabbro complex which is highly prospective for Ni, Cu, Co (Figure 1).

The Rankin property hosts two high priority VTEM Maxwell Plate targets associated with a coincident gravity high (Figures 2&3). These conductive anomalies warrant drill testing for potential Ni, Cu, Co mineralization. The property is drill ready and permitted. Recent work by Mink on similar targets at Warren has shown that targeting of VTEM Maxwell Plates can be an effective technique for evaluating sulphide bearing conductors that have the potential to host nickel copper cobalt mineralization.

Access to the Rankin property is excellent with easy summer and winter access along an established logging road. It is anticipated that the Rankin property anomalies will be drill tested in April of 2027 after completion of Mink’s drill programs at its Montcalm property and the completion of the Phase 3 drilling at its Warren property.

The Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Rankin claims by making the cash payments and share issuances to the Optionor detailed in the table below, and by granting the Optionor a 2% NSR with respect to the claims, with Mink retaining the right to buy back 1% of the NSR for $1,000,000.

Payment Due Date Cash Shares (a) Within five (5) Business Days of the Effective Date $15,000 225,000 common shares (b) On or before the first anniversary of the Effective Date $30,000 325,000 common shares (c) On or before the second anniversary of the Effective Date $45,000 500,000 common shares (d) On or before the third anniversary of the Effective Date $85,000 700,000 common shares Total $175,000 1,750,000 common shares

Qualified Person:

Mr. Kevin Filo, P. Geo. (Ontario), is a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Filo approved the technical data disclosed in this release. Mr. Filo is an officer and director of the Company.

Figure 1: Mink Property Location Map:





Figure 2: Rankin Project – VTEM





Figure 3: Rankin Project – Gravity Map





About Mink Ventures Corporation:

Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV:MINK) is a Canadian mineral exploration company exploring for critical minerals in Ontario, Canada. It has a prospective, nickel copper cobalt exploration portfolio, with its Montcalm project, which now covers approximately 104 km2 adjacent to Glencore’s former Montcalm Mine with historical production of 3.93 million tonnes of ore grading 1.25% Ni, 0.67% Cu and 0.051% Co (Ontario Geological Survey, Atkinson, 2010), as well as its 11 km2 Warren Ni Cu Co Project. These complementary nickel copper cobalt projects have excellent access and infrastructure and are in close proximity to the Timmins Mining Camp. The Company has 41,447,296 common shares outstanding.

For further information about Mink Ventures Corporation please contact: Natasha Dixon, President & CEO, T: 250-882-5620 E: ndixon@minkventures.com or Kevin Filo, Director, T: 705-266-6818 or visit www.sedarplus.ca

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking information”, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the prospectivity of the Rankin, Montcalm and Warren Projects, and the anticipated timing and completion of drill programs at the Rankin, Montcalm and Warren properties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Mink to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of exploration work; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the Rankin Project, Warren Project and Montcalm Project; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, or delays in obtaining governmental and stock exchange approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Mink’s filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR+. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Mink disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or ac curacy of this release.

Infographics accompanying this announcement are available at

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