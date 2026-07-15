NOMAD Power Solutions Strengthens Subsidiary Executive Leadership

Huda Almashhadany Joins Team as Chief of Product & VP of Operations,

Company Names Brian Dockendorf as Director of Service

Boca Raton, Fla., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc. (“NOMAD” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NMAD) today announced the appointment of Huda Almashhadany as Chief of Product & Vice President of Operations and Brian Dockendorf as Director of Service at the Company’s principal operating subsidiary, Nomad Transportable Power Systems Inc., a leading provider of transportable utility-grade battery energy storage systems (BESS). The appointments further strengthen the subsidiary’s executive leadership team as it enters its next phase of commercial growth.

Mrs. Almashhadany will lead product strategy, engineering and operational execution across the organization, and Mr. Dockendorf will lead the service organization, including commissioning, field operations and lifecycle customer support. Together, they will help drive the commercialization and deployment of NOMAD's transportable utility-grade battery energy storage systems across North America.

The appointments follow a period of significant momentum for NOMAD, including its recent Nasdaq listing, expansion of its executive leadership team, continued growth of its commercial pipeline and increasing demand for transportable battery energy storage solutions across utilities, AI data centers, mining, industrial, construction, defense and emergency response markets. The Company continues to invest in its people, technology and operational capabilities to support long-term growth.

"Building a market-leading company starts with building a world-class team," said John Travaglini. "Huda and Brian bring exceptional experience across battery technology, product development, operations and customer service. Their proven leadership strengthens our ability to innovate, execute and scale as demand for transportable energy storage continues to accelerate. These appointments represent another important milestone as we continue positioning NOMAD as the leader in rapidly deployable energy storage solutions."

Huda Almashhadany

Mrs. Almashhadany brings to NOMAD nearly two decades of executive leadership experience, spanning battery technology, engineering, product development and manufacturing operations. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Application Sales Engineering and Project Management at Octillion Power Systems. Throughout her career, she has led global engineering organizations, directed complex battery programs, developed customer-focused product strategies and successfully managed cross-functional teams from concept through commercialization.

"NOMAD has developed a highly differentiated platform that addresses some of today's most pressing energy infrastructure challenges," said Mrs. Almashhadany. "I'm excited to join the executive team at such an important stage in the Company's growth and look forward to advancing our product roadmap, strengthening operational excellence and helping deliver innovative energy solutions that create long-term value for our customers."

Brian Dockendorf

Mr. Dockendorf brings to Nomad extensive experience leading field operations and service organizations supporting mobile battery energy storage systems throughout North America. Prior to joining NOMAD, he held leadership positions with Eos Energy Enterprises and Moxion Power, where he managed nationwide deployments, negotiated operations and maintenance agreements, led multi-region service teams and supported Energy-as-a-Service programs across construction, EV charging, defense, microgrid and utility markets. Mr. Dockendorf previously served as NOMAD's Fleet Operations and Service Program Manager before returning to the Company as Director of Service.

"Having previously worked with the NOMAD platform, I have seen firsthand both the strength of the technology and the dedication of the people behind it," said Mr. Dockendorf. "I'm excited to return and help build a best-in-class service organization that delivers the reliability, responsiveness and operational excellence our customers expect as NOMAD continues to expand."

"These strategic appointments reflect our ongoing investment in the leadership, technology and operational capabilities required to support a rapidly expanding commercial pipeline. As demand for transportable battery energy storage continues to grow, we remain focused on scaling the organization, while delivering innovative, reliable and customer-focused energy solutions throughout North America and bringing value to our shareholders," added Geordan Pursglove, CEO of Nomad Power Solutions.

About NOMAD

Founded in 2020, NOMAD, formerly LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, is an AI energy infrastructure equipment and services platform focused on supporting the rapidly growing power and infrastructure requirements of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and hyperscale data center operators. The Company is focused on capitalizing on the accelerating demand for reliable, scalable, and efficient energy infrastructure solutions driven by the global expansion of AI.

Historically, LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies and medical technologies. The Company continues to maintain and advance these oncology and medical technology assets while executing its primary strategic focus through NOMAD Power Solutions.

For more information, please visit https://ir.nomadpower.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company’s product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, NOMAD’s ability to scale the organization, are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

For more information about NOMAD, visit ir.info@nomadpower.com, or contact:

General Phone: (631) 830-7092; Investor Phone: (888) 289-5533

or

PondelWilkinson Inc. Investor Relations, pwinvestor@pondel.com

Roger Pondel: (310) 279-5965; Laurie Berman: (310) 279-5962