The Hidden Layer of the AI Boom: Robotics, Packaging Equipment Companies Are Thriving

AUSTIN, Texas, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AINewsWire Editorial Coverage : When people talk about the AI buildout, they tend to reach for the same shorthand: chips. But the more instructive story is unfolding one level down, in the precision automation, robotics and semiconductor production equipment required to fabricate and package those chips at scale. U.S. power utilities are already racing to secure grid hardware for AI data centers, and analysts forecast global chip sales reaching $975 billion this year. Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) (profile), operating as TechForce Robotics, is working to establish itself within that downstream layer. Last week the company reported that it is evaluating approximately 100,000 square feet of added dual-region manufacturing capacity across Taiwan and the United States, developed alongside its strategic partner Jiun Jiang Enterprise Co., Ltd. The proposed expansion is aimed at serving semiconductor, advanced packaging and industrial automation customers tied to the current wave of AI infrastructure investment. The announcement reflects the company's ambition to build a meaningful position among the hardware and infrastructure providers powering the AI era, a sector that includes Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM), Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT), Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) and SPX Technologies Inc. (NYSE: SPXC).

Robotics and automation have moved from peripheral to central in how the semiconductor industry manages growth, which is where Nightfood, through TechForce Robotics is working to position itself.

Semiconductor fabrication and packaging capacity has been redirecting toward North America, pulled by AI-driven demand and domestic policy incentives.

A dual-region manufacturing footprint spanning Taiwan and the United States carries genuine strategic advantages, and Nightfood and JJ Enterprise partnership reflects this reasoning.

JJ Enterprise's manufacturing and engineering capabilities are not organized around one product line; they occupy the juncture of several fast-moving industrial markets simultaneously.

Nightfood CEO notes company’s “long-term vision is not simply to participate in demand growth, but to build the operational capacity required to meet it.”



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Chips Get the Headlines, Equipment Gets the Orders

The AI infrastructure story is often narrated through GPUs and hyperscale data centers. In practice, the buildout extends well past those layers. Every new fabrication facility, packaging line and server hall requires precision equipment to construct and operate. Reuters reported this month that AI data center demand has already strained U.S. supplies of fundamental grid components including transformers. That pressure extends far beyond the chip design community alone. Lead times for high-voltage transformers have stretched to multiple years in some cases, compared with roughly one year during 2020 and 2021.

The semiconductor industry's expansion rate demands a matching increase in manufacturing systems investment. Deloitte's projection that worldwide chip sales will hit $975 billion this year, a 26% rise from the prior year, with AI chips alone accounting for nearly $500 billion in revenue, cannot be absorbed by existing production capacity. New fabs, new packaging lines and the automation technology that keeps them running are all part of the requirement. Deloitte's analysis adds a revealing detail: Chip revenue climbed 22% in 2025, while silicon wafer shipments grew only around 5.4%. That gap points to how heavily growth is concentrated in the most equipment-intensive, complex production nodes.

Robotics and automation have moved from peripheral to central in how the semiconductor industry manages growth. GlobalFoundries frames this change as physical AI migrating from data centers into the devices and machines that manufacture and operate around them. The firm forecasts that category totaling some $18 billion by 2030. Other studies project the data center robotics market alone climbing from $2.37 billion in 2026 to $17.14 billion by 2035, a compound annual growth rate exceeding 24%. That trajectory reflects how rapidly automation investment is scaling in parallel with the chips themselves.

The specific layer of the AI buildout where Nightfood is working to position itself, through the TechForce Robotics platform, is exactly this one. The proposed manufacturing expansion with JJ Enterprise targets semiconductor automation, advanced packaging equipment and intelligent manufacturing systems directly. These are the physical infrastructure categories on which the chip boom depends. They generate relatively little media attention on their own. The company's strategy centers on that overlooked layer as its primary growth opportunity.

Coming to America

Semiconductor fabrication and packaging capacity has been redirecting toward North America, pulled by AI-driven demand and domestic policy incentives. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (“TSMC”), the world's dominant contract chipmaker, announced plans to open an advanced chip packaging facility in Arizona by 2029, with construction already underway. The plant is expected to bring CoWoS and 3D-IC packaging capability online, two formats in high demand for the latest generation of AI chips. TSMC's board separately authorized a $20 billion capital injection in May 2026 to accelerate its Arizona build-out, bringing the total project to a projected $165 billion.

The implications of this shift extend well past TSMC itself. Chips manufactured at the Arizona facility are often shipped back to Taiwan for final packaging, a gap that underscores why the broader support infrastructure increasingly needs to follow the production assets westward. TSMC is now actively pressing Taiwanese suppliers, including chemical producers and equipment manufacturers, to establish operations near its Arizona campus. The anchor customer is itself pulling its supply base toward the United States, a dynamic that accelerates the migration for every supplier in the network.

Axios stated this month that the wider chip supply chain is already running close to its limits, spanning advanced packaging, high-bandwidth memory and lithography equipment, as the volume of companies building custom AI silicon multiplies. The report noted that a company beginning chip design today would not produce market-ready silicon for approximately three years, illustrating how gradually these supply chains adjust to new demand. Suppliers that have historically operated exclusively in Taiwan face real pressure to build closer proximity to their customers. Faster delivery times, locally available technical support and the ability to deploy on-site have become competitive differentiators rather than preferences.

Nightfood's TechForce Robotics platform is tracking this migration directly through its relationship with JJ Enterprise. The announced capacity evaluation explicitly frames the expansion as designed to support near-term Taiwan production while simultaneously building longer-term U.S. manufacturing capabilities aligned with North American demand patterns, placing the company inside the supplier movement already reorganizing the industry around it.

Two Regions Offer What One Cannot

A dual-region manufacturing footprint spanning Taiwan and the United States carries genuine strategic advantages. Companies operating in both markets can cut delivery timelines for North American customers while preserving the established production relationships and supplier networks built over decades in Asia. That operational flexibility becomes progressively more valuable as capacity investment accelerates simultaneously on both sides of the Pacific. It also eliminates the need for finished components to cross international boundaries multiple times before reaching an end customer, reducing both lead time and exposure to disruption.

Foreign direct investment into U.S. businesses totaled roughly $232 billion last year, with manufacturing making up more than half the total. Long-term onshoring continues as a main theme despite uncertainty around policy and operating costs. The same analysis cited labor shortages, energy infrastructure requirements and tariff-related unpredictability as meaningful risks for companies considering U.S. expansion. That backdrop illustrates the underlying logic of a two-region approach: Overseas manufacturers want a substantive U.S. presence even when maintaining core production capacity in Asia.

Dual-region operations also introduce structural resilience into a supply chain. When one geography experiences a disruption, whether from logistics delays, sudden tariff changes or demand-driven capacity constraints, a company with manufacturing in two regions has more degrees of freedom to absorb the shock. That adaptability grows more important as equipment lead times in certain semiconductor-adjacent categories have stretched from months into years. A single-region supplier carries concentrated exposure to each of those variables with no cushion.

The dual-region expansion that Nightfood and JJ Enterprise are moving toward reflects this reasoning. The proposed plan, including up to 100,000 square feet divided between Taiwan and the United States, is intended to enhance overall manufacturing throughput while extending delivery capabilities into North America. Rather than treating the two regions as sequential phases, the structure supports simultaneous near-term Taiwan production and longer-term U.S. deployment, with management describing the expansion as groundwork for the production volumes required as customer demand across both regions keeps building.

One Partnership, Multiple Growth Vectors

JJ Enterprise's manufacturing and engineering capabilities are not organized around one product line. Rather, they occupy the juncture of several fast-moving industrial markets simultaneously. The Taiwan-based company designs and produces customized automation solutions, semiconductor and advanced-packaging equipment, robotics systems and intelligent manufacturing technologies for customers across multiple sectors.

That range of capabilities spreads exposure across multiple independent demand drivers rather than concentrating it in one. JJ Enterprise already serves customers across semiconductor production, electronics manufacturing, AI infrastructure buildout, pharmaceutical processing and industrial-technology supply chains. Growth does not depend on any single vertical performing well in a given period.

Each of those markets is currently expanding at a significant rate. The global industrial robotics market is expected to grow from approximately $30.71 billion in 2026 to $93.31 billion by 2035. The general robotics technology market is forecast to expand from $124.37 billion to $416.26 billion across that same window. Advanced packaging has drawn sufficient industry focus that SEMI is hosting a dedicated summit on July 15, 2026, examining how packaging approaches are evolving for the AI era. These overlapping markets are each growing for distinct underlying reasons, which compounds the aggregate opportunity.

JJ Enterprise brings more than 30 years of family-owned manufacturing history to these sectors. The company's experience includes industrial machinery, precision engineering and automation systems, a foundation that distinguishes it from newer market entrants attempting to build comparable capabilities from scratch. Active commercial contracts and established customer relationships mean the business already has operational traction rather than representing an early-stage concept.

Nightfood's planned 51% controlling stake in JJ Enterprise would mean access to each of those overlapping growth markets through a single transaction. Instead of concentrating on one product category and building outward, the approach allows Nightfood to operate in semiconductor automation, advanced packaging adoption and broader robotics growth through one integrated platform.

Capacity First, Then Scale

Nightfood's underlying strategy is not structured around any single acquisition or facility announcement. Instead, it is built to capture value across several layers of the current automation investment cycle at once: semiconductor and advanced-manufacturing equipment demand, robotics adoption curves, and the localized manufacturing expansion driven by customers migrating into North America.

The foundation of that strategy has been taking shape rapidly. Nightfood entered a strategic supply and development agreement with JJ Enterprise last month. Two weeks later, the companies executed a nonbinding letter of intent for Nightfood to acquire a 51% controlling interest. This month's announcement followed, evaluating a dual-region manufacturing build-out of up to 100,000 square feet. Each step is constructed on the preceding one: supply relationship to proposed ownership to concrete capacity planning, all compressed into a matter of weeks.

“The long-term vision is not simply to participate in demand growth, but to build the operational capacity required to meet it," said Nightfood Holdings CEO Jimmy Chan. That distinction captures the core of what separates the company's approach from simply tracking the AI infrastructure wave from the sidelines and building the physical production infrastructure required to serve the customers riding it.

AI Fuels Industry Evolution

The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence is reshaping the semiconductor and advanced manufacturing industries, driving demand for new chip architectures, specialized materials, precision manufacturing and the infrastructure needed to support increasingly powerful computing systems. Recent developments highlight how companies across the AI supply chain are investing in next-generation technologies.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) announced the signing of a nonbinding memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) with Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation. The MOU would form a strategic partnership for the development and manufacturing of next-generation image sensors. According to the announcement, the two companies plan to establish a joint venture, with Sony being the majority and controlling shareholder, to set up development and production lines in Sony’s newly constructed fab in Koshi City, Kumamoto Prefecture.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is addressing the performance and energy demands of AI with its Centris(TM) Spectral(TM) SiN ALD. According to the company, the industry is rapidly shifting to advanced 3D architectures, including gate-all-around (“GAA”) transistors in advanced logic and deep channels in next-generation memory. Silicon nitride (SiN) is one of the most widely used insulating materials across logic and memory. However, conventional plasma-enhanced atomic layer deposition struggles to deposit high-quality SiN deep in 3D structures without damaging sensitive device layers. AMAT’s Centris Spectral SiN ALD uses a breakthrough microwave plasma technology to create SiN films that improve performance, power efficiency and yield across logic and memory scaling.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) has entered a multiyear agreement with CEA-Leti to advance the development of next-generation specialty technology devices. CEA-Leti is a research institute pioneering micro- and nanotechnologies. The companies anticipate working on specialty tech devices such as microelectromechanical systems; 3D imaging and sensors; power management and radio frequency solutions; photonics, including MicroLED display applications; and optical interconnect technologies. The partnership will enable the companies to explore novel multielemental materials and pathfinding for future fabrication processes of higher-efficiency compound semiconductors.

SPX Technologies Inc. (NYSE: SPXC) saw strong demand from data center customers, which drove growth during the first quarter of 2026. The company reported that higher volumes of cooling products associated with expanding data center infrastructure, along with increased manufacturing capacity, supported to revenue growth in its HVAC segment. With continued demand projected to grow, the company increased its full-year financial guidance, underscoring its growing role in supporting the cooling systems required for next-generation AI data centers.

These developments reflect a broader transformation across the semiconductor and manufacturing ecosystem as the industry races to meet the growing computational demands of AI. From advanced fabrication processes and collaborative research to data center infrastructure and enabling technologies, continued investment throughout the supply chain is laying the foundation for faster, more efficient and more scalable AI systems in the years ahead.

For more information, visit Nightfood Holdings.

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