Brazilian Rare Earths’ Exceptional Yttrium-Rich Heavy Rare Earth Drill Results Expand Monte Alto District

SYDNEY, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazilian Rare Earths Limited (ASX: BRE) (OTCQX: BRELY / BRETF) reports results from six diamond drill holes totalling 604 m at the Monte Alto HREE+Y Discovery, approximately 2.5 km south of the flagship Monte Alto Deposit in Bahia, Brazil.

The drilling confirms that the high-grade heavy rare earths – including yttrium, dysprosium, terbium – and uranium mineralisation previously identified at surface continues through the weathered profile and into fresh bedrock. Together with new shallow auger results and regional geophysics, the results further support a coherent district-scale exploration framework extending south from Monte Alto through the Velhinhas Corridor.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Exceptional heavy rare earth grades: MADD0210 returned 2.5 m at 7.5% TREO from 6.0 m, including 1.3 m at 10.9% TREO from 7.2 m, with 58,249 ppm (5.8%) Y 2 O 3 , 4,135 ppm Dy 2 O 3 , 488 ppm Tb 4 O 7 and 1,588 ppm U 3 O 8

MADD0210 returned 2.5 m at 7.5% TREO from 6.0 m, including 1.3 m at 10.9% TREO from 7.2 m, with New high-grade, heavy rare earth target remains open: Auger hole STU2478, located ~200 m southwest of the initial diamond drilling, returned 12 m at 8.7% TREO from 18 m to end of hole, including 1,004 ppm DyTb and 0.44% Y 2 O 3 . The interval remains open at depth

Auger hole STU2478, located ~200 m southwest of the initial diamond drilling, returned 12 m at 8.7% TREO from 18 m to end of hole, including 1,004 ppm DyTb and 0.44% Y O . The interval remains open at depth Yttrium is a defining component, not a minor co-product: Yttrium represents over 50% of TREO in the peak interval - equivalent to approximately 58 kg of Y 2 O 3 per tonne of sampled mineralised rock. Across every significant bedrock interval reported, yttrium represents approximately 48-53% of TREO

Yttrium represents over 50% of TREO in the peak interval - equivalent to approximately 58 kg of Y O per tonne of sampled mineralised rock. Across every significant bedrock interval reported, yttrium represents approximately of TREO Exceptional grades confirmed in bedrock: Four of the first six diamond holes returned significant heavy rare earth mineralisation, materially strengthening the 2024 surface discovery that returned 14.6% TREO, including 7.45% Y 2 O 3 and 6,428 ppm DyTb 1

Four of the first six diamond holes returned significant heavy rare earth mineralisation, materially strengthening the 2024 surface discovery that returned 14.6% TREO, including 7.45% Y O and 6,428 ppm DyTb Monte Alto District formally adopted: BRE will now report the flagship Monte Alto Deposit, the Monte Alto HREE+Y Discovery, the Velhinhas Corridor and associated regional exploration corridors within one unified Monte Alto District exploration and development framework

BRE will now report the flagship Monte Alto Deposit, the Monte Alto HREE+Y Discovery, the Velhinhas Corridor and associated regional exploration corridors within one unified Monte Alto District exploration and development framework Large, active target pipeline: High-resolution geophysics has mapped multiple prospective corridors and numerous untested radiometric/magnetic exploration targets. Follow-up diamond and auger drilling is underway, including the +5,000 m second-phase program at Velhinhas





FIGURE 1: CLOSE UP PHOTO OF ULTRA-HIGH GRADE HREE+Y MINERALISATION IN MADD0207 3.9% Y 2 O 3

of sampled rock ~39 kg/t

equivalent Y 2 O 3 grade ~52%

Y 2 O 3 in TREO 3,452 ppm

dysprosium + terbium

Syn-tectonic, biotite-rich hydrothermal breccia vein (black) with visually interpreted xenotime ± monazite ± apatite mineralisation, containing clasts of granite gneiss host rock with potassic alteration (pink). MADD0207 34.6 m-35.5 m at 7.4% TREO, including: 3,417 ppm Nd 2 O 3 , 1,035 ppm Pr 6 O 11 , 3,098 ppm Dy 2 O 3 , 354 ppm Tb 4 O 7 . 3.9% (38,715 ppm) Y 2 O 3 and 1,119 ppm U 3 O 8 .



CEO COMMENTARY

“The defining feature of these results is not simply the 10.9% total rare earth grade - it is the exceptional heavy rare earth composition.

“The peak interval contains 5.8% yttrium oxide, equivalent to approximately 58 kilograms per tonne of sampled mineralised rock. Yttrium alone represents more than half of the total rare earth oxides in that interval, alongside 4,623 ppm dysprosium and terbium. The drilling confirms that the exceptional yttrium-rich mineralisation first identified at surface continues into fresh bedrock.

“These results also complete the case for a unified Monte Alto District. The flagship Monte Alto Deposit provides exceptional grade and an advanced development anchor; the HREE+Y Discovery adds a highly differentiated concentration of yttrium, dysprosium and terbium; and Velhinhas adds multiple, large-scale, high-grade exploration corridors and regional growth potential. We will bring these mineralised centres together under the Monte Alto District name, while retaining their individual deposit, discovery and corridor identities.”

A link to the full release can be found here.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This Announcement may contain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information”, including statements and forecasts which include (without limitation) expectations regarding industry growth and other trend projections, forward-looking statements about the BRE’s Projects, future strategies, results and outlook of BRE and the opportunities available to BRE. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “is expecting”, “budget”, “outlook”, “scheduled”, "target", “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes”, or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such information is based on assumptions and judgments of BRE regarding future events and results. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, targets, performance or achievements of BRE to be materially different from any future results, targets, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, the Directors and management of the Company. Key risk factors associated with an investment in the Company are detailed in Section 3 of the Prospectus dated 13 November 2023. These and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information and statements are (further to the above) based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of BRE made on the perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that BRE believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although BRE believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and information (including as described in this Announcement) are reasonable, readers are cautioned that this is not exhaustive of all factors which may impact on the forward-looking information.

The Company cannot and does not give assurances that the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking information or statements detailed in this Announcement will actually occur and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking information or statements.

Forward looking statements in these materials speak only at the date of issue. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rules, in providing this information the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled or reviewed by Mr Leon McGarry, a Competent Person who is a Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.) and registered member of the ‘Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario’ (APGO no. 2348), a ‘Recognized Professional Organization’ (RPO). Mr McGarry is Chief of Geology and a full-time employee of Brazilian Rare Earths. Mr McGarry has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the ‘Australasian Code for Reporting of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves’. Mr. McGarry consents to the inclusion in this report of the results of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

CONTACTS

Bernardo Da Veiga, Managing Director and CEO

investors@brazilianrareearths.com

www.brazilianrareearths.com

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1 Refer ASX Announcement dated 23 October 2024 for details of previously announced exploration results (Original ASX Announcements). BRE is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Original ASX Announcements

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1270b72-1d56-45fe-8cf1-c7cf3a09157e