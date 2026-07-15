SalesCloser Announces USPTO Notice of Allowance for Expected Third U.S. Patent Covering AI-Driven Appointment Scheduling

Expected Third Patent Extends SalesCloser’s Growing IP Portfolio to the Conversion-Critical Step of Booking Meetings Inside Live Conversations

Patentable Execution Infrastructure Sets SalesCloser Apart Beyond the AI Model Layer

Vancouver, BC, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesCloser Technologies Ltd. (“SalesCloser” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SCAI) (OTCQB: SCTLF) (FSE: MJ5), a pioneer in autonomous AI sales technology, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (the “USPTO”) issued a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Application No. 19/311,518, titled “Memory Management System for Appointment Scheduling”. A Notice of Allowance indicates that the USPTO has determined that the allowed claims are patentable, subject to completion of customary administrative procedures before issuance. The Company’s patent counsel expects the patent to issue in the coming months. The allowed claims cover the capability that allows SalesCloser’s AI sales agents to book, confirm, and reschedule appointments directly within a live conversation, turning an in-the-moment exchange into a committed meeting without handing the prospect off or breaking the flow of dialogue.

This patent is expected to become SalesCloser’s third granted U.S. patent upon issuance and continues the Company’s strategy of protecting the execution infrastructure that allows autonomous AI sales agents to operate reliably at scale in production environments. By integrating directly with real-time calendar systems, the technology lets an AI agent check live availability, propose times, confirm a booking, and handle rescheduling in the natural course of a voice or video conversation, eliminating the back-and-forth coordination that normally stalls deals between interest and a confirmed meeting. The technology is already live in the SalesCloser platform.

“Booking the meeting is the moment intent becomes pipeline, and it’s also where deals quietly fall apart, lost to scheduling friction, time-zone confusion, and follow-up that never happens,” said Ali Tajskandar, CEO of SalesCloser. “Getting an AI agent to hold the full context of a conversation, reach into a live calendar, and lock in a time without dropping the thread is an execution-layer problem, not a demo trick. The allowed claims cover the engineering that closes the gap between a good conversation and a confirmed meeting, which is where measurable conversion happens for our customers.”

Appointment scheduling is a critical bottleneck across sales and service workflows, and one with direct revenue consequences: every lead that has to be re-engaged later is a lead that can go cold. By automating the booking step inside the conversation itself, SalesCloser is designed to shorten the lead-to-meeting cycle, reduce lost opportunities, and support higher conversion. The capability has broad applicability across industries, including sales, healthcare, and professional services, where securing the appointment is itself a primary business outcome.

Upon issuance, SalesCloser is expected to hold three granted U.S. patents within its growing intellectual property portfolio, which includes additional U.S. patent applications covering fundamental challenges in conversational AI, from real-time conversational state management and autonomous human escalation to self-testing systems and advanced telephony features. Consistent with the Company’s IP strategy, each application addresses a specific technical problem that SalesCloser’s engineering team solved while building a platform capable of handling thousands of simultaneous customer conversations across voice, video, and digital channels. By deliberately protecting execution infrastructure rather than abstract concepts, the Company aims to build practical barriers to entry around the systems required to make autonomous AI sales agents work reliably in production environments.

About SalesCloser

SalesCloser.ai is a Vancouver-based AI software company focused on automating and scaling revenue generation through conversational AI. The Company’s platform enables businesses to deploy AI-powered virtual sales agents that engage prospects and customers across the sales lifecycle. SalesCloser’s agents conduct real-time, personalized interactions across voice, video, and digital channels, including lead qualification, product demonstrations, follow-ups, and meeting scheduling. By augmenting core sales functions, the platform helps organizations increase capacity, accelerate pipeline velocity, and improve conversion rates without a corresponding increase in headcount. The platform integrates with existing CRM and business systems, supports multilingual deployment, and delivers consistent, high-quality customer interactions across industries. SalesCloser operates under a subscription-based SaaS model, generating recurring revenue with strong visibility and high gross margins while continuously enhancing its AI capabilities. The Company’s technology is supported by a growing portfolio of patent applications focused on improving the performance of AI-driven conversational workflows. SalesCloser.ai is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker “SCAI”. For more information, visit the SalesCloser investor site at: https://investors.salescloser.ai

Corporate Contact:

Adrian Lim, CFO

Email: investors@salescloser.ai

Phone: 778 655 4329

Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

SCAI@arxhq.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements that are not reported financial results or other historical information are forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company, its subsidiaries and the industries in which they operate, including statements about and references to expected results from future operations, future growth of the Company’s products and platforms, the future development and increased use of products incorporating artificial intelligence, the Company’s intellectual property strategy and patent portfolio expansion, the ability to protect and enforce intellectual property rights, the competitive positioning and market opportunities enabled by patented technologies, the commercialization of patented innovations, the deployment and continued development of patented features within the SalesCloser platform (including appointment-scheduling and calendar-integration capabilities), the expected issuance and timing of the patent described in this release, expectations around the outcome of pending patent applications, technology development initiatives, future profitability, business and acquisition strategies, opportunities, objectives, prospects, the impact of broader economic factors on the Company, and future events and performance. Sentences and phrases containing or modified by words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “estimate”, “intend”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “targets”, “is designed to”, “strategy”, “should”, “believe”, “contemplate” and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions, are not historical facts and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable and are based on, among other things, the expectations and analysis of current market trends and opportunities of management of the Company, such forward-looking statements have been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control, including, but not limited to, risks associated with changes to SalesCloser and other product’s revenue and profitability, changes to customer preferences, competition, use cases for SalesCloser and other products, economic uncertainty and instability as a result of the ongoing inflation and supply chain issues, higher interest rate climate, tightening of credit availability and recessionary risks, pandemic related risks, wars, tariffs, instability in global commodity and securities markets, shifts in consumer and institutional spending and marketing strategies, risks related to data breaches and privacy, the changing global market and competition for the products and services supplied by the Company, and the additional risk factors discussed in the continuous disclosure materials of the Company which are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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