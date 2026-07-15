TRADEMARK Appoints Kyle Lee as VP of Creative and Design to Shape a New Era of Immersive Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRADEMARK, a leading experiential marketing firm behind some of the most dynamic brand activations in the industry, today announced the appointment of Kyle Lee as Vice President of Creative and Design. A highly accomplished creative leader with over two decades of hands-on industry experience, Kyle joins TRADEMARK to strengthen and elevate the agency's creative vision during a pivotal era of growth.

Kyle joins TRADEMARK following a successful tenure at Manifold, where he served as a key architect in building their creative team. Throughout his career, Kyle has cultivated deep, multi-sector partnerships, successfully expanding agency footprints across tech giants like Amazon, higher education institutions like UCLA, and diverse non-profit organizations.

"I am a firm believer that building genuine relationships and true partnerships with clients leads to meaningful results and optimal outcomes," said Lee.

TRADEMARK represents a unique intersection of scale, stability, and cultural alignment within the experiential marketing landscape. As a minority-owned and woman-led organization brings a unique quality to leadership that is absolutely required to meet the needs of sophisticated, global brands In an industry defined by massive post-pandemic consolidation, TRADEMARK’s success can be attributed to a powerful creative vision, the perfect size, and a nimble, flexible culture that focuses on results and client service.

“We are positioned perfectly to push the creative limits of what a traditional conference, B2B trade show, or consumer activation can look like,” Lee said.

Lee’s professional journey began as a graphic designer, eventually expanding to cover every role within the creative lifecycle. This 20-year foundation gives him an acute understanding of the tactical realities his team faces daily.

With a background in engineering and detailing, combined with a family legacy in fabrication built specifically for the events industry, he possesses deep institutional knowledge of structural execution. This unique dual-lens allows him to bridge the gap between ambitious visual design and physical feasibility, ensuring clients receive highly efficient, smart investments on their fabrication spends.

"Kyle’s rare combination of creative brilliance, fabrication expertise, and empathetic leadership makes him an extraordinary addition to our executive team," said Elle Chan, CEO of TRADEMARK. "As we continue to design experiences tailored and curated specifically for the modern attendee, Kyle’s vision will be instrumental in pushing boundaries for our clients while nurturing a diverse, world-class creative culture."

To learn more about TRADEMARK's client portfolio or to explore creative experiences for your organization's next flagship event, visit wearetrademark.com

About TRADEMARK

TRADEMARK is a global brand marketing agency with offices in San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, and London. It is dedicated to producing bold, immersive brand experiences that deliver measurable results. Founded by Elle Chan and Jon Forst, TRADEMARK works with industry leaders across technology, gaming, health and consumer brands to design experiences that inspire audiences and drive business impact. Learn more at wearetrademark.com

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