A Weight-Loss Revolution Is Reshaping Bodies. This Preclinical Biotech Wants to Build What Comes Next

Issued on behalf of Conexeu Sciences Inc.

As GLP-1 medications transform millions of bodies, a new multi-billion-dollar aesthetics opportunity is opening beneath the surface, and Conexeu Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: CNXU) is aiming its investigational CXU™ platform squarely at it

RENO, Nevada, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Metal News News Commentary — The most disruptive force in medicine right now is not a device or a diagnosis. It is a class of drugs. GLP-1 medications like Ozempic® and Wegovy® have moved from diabetes management into mainstream weight loss so quickly that roughly 1 in 8 U.S. adults have now used one. And as those millions of people reshape their bodies, they are creating a second wave of demand that the aesthetics industry is only beginning to understand: the need to restore the natural fullness that rapid weight loss leaves behind.

That is the opening Conexeu Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: CNXU), a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, is building toward. Its investigational CXU™ tissue-restoration platform is being designed to do something no injectable does today: restore real, large-volume body fullness with a needle rather than an operating room.

Key Takeaways

A demand wave with staying power. Boston Consulting Group projects provider revenue from GLP-1-related aesthetic care will nearly triple, from about $0.7 billion to $2.0 billion by 2030.

Boston Consulting Group projects provider revenue from GLP-1-related aesthetic care will nearly triple, from about $0.7 billion to $2.0 billion by 2030. An unclaimed category. No injectable today restores large-volume body fullness at scale. Conexeu is positioning CXU™ as a potential first mover in what it calls bioregeneration.

No injectable today restores large-volume body fullness at scale. Conexeu is positioning CXU™ as a potential first mover in what it calls bioregeneration. A completed milestone. Conexeu finished its 12-month P.R.O.O.F.™ preclinical study evaluating CXU™ in small and large-volume models, with detailed findings reserved for peer-reviewed publication.

Conexeu finished its 12-month P.R.O.O.F.™ preclinical study evaluating CXU™ in small and large-volume models, with detailed findings reserved for peer-reviewed publication. A platform, not a product. CXU™ is built on a single principle, one formula and one device, designed to scale across wound care, periodontal, aesthetic, and veterinary markets.

CXU™ is built on a single principle, one formula and one device, designed to scale across wound care, periodontal, aesthetic, and veterinary markets. A market-tested pattern. From identity verification to biotech royalties to energy, the companies that win a structural demand shift are the ones that own a scalable, trusted platform, the very model Conexeu is pursuing.



The Gap No One Has Filled

For decades, aesthetics has had a stubborn blind spot. Traditional facial fillers were engineered for fine lines and small-volume touch-ups, with a typical syringe holding about one-fifth of a teaspoon. Restoring body volume, the breasts, hips, and buttocks, requires hundreds of times that amount. Fat grafting is surgical and loses an estimated 30 to 70 percent of its volume to reabsorption. Implants remain foreign material. So the single largest opportunity in aesthetics has also been one of most persistent unsolved problems.

The markets behind that gap are substantial. Buttock augmentation alone is projected to grow from roughly $2.99 billion in 2023 to $11.72 billion by 2030, while breast implant and reconstruction markets together approach $6 billion by 2030. The category has stayed open, in Conexeu’s framing, because no product has answered the core requirement: restore real volume, and make it stay in place.

Conexeu’s answer is CXU™, a thermosensitive, flowable collagen scaffold designed to flow through a fine needle, conform to three-dimensional geometry, and set in place at body temperature. Rather than acting as an inert filler, it is intended to supply a structural scaffold that the body’s own cells and signals can populate, so that tissue can form where the material is placed. The company completed a 12-month P.R.O.O.F.™ preclinical study, short for Performance and Regeneration Outcomes of Flowable Collagen, evaluating that approach in a large-volume model. P.R.O.O.F.™ is a preclinical, animal-model milestone; it does not represent a commercial launch or regulatory clearance, and the findings have not been peer-reviewed.

“Large-volume body contouring is the prize no one has claimed, and it is exactly where we are aiming CXU™,” said Miles Harrison, President and CEO of Conexeu. “Neuromodulators, fillers, and biostimulators were each defined by a first mover, and we believe CXU™ can help establish a potential new category, bioregeneration, by pairing volume with tissue regeneration.”

The Precedent of a First Mover

Category creation in aesthetics has a clear template. BOTOX® began as a medical product and, after its 2002 aesthetic approval, defined an entirely new injectable category, neuromodulators, from nothing. That category is now estimated at $9 to $12 billion, and AbbVie’s Botox franchise alone reached roughly $5.9 billion in fiscal 2025. Each injectable category that followed was likewise established by a first mover. Conexeu’s thesis is that large-volume bioregeneration is the next such opening. This is a category analogy, not a product comparison; CXU™ and BOTOX® address different needs by different mechanisms.

The demand underneath is not speculative. Galderma has run Phase IV clinical work on GLP-1-related facial volume loss, and Novo Nordisk’s chief executive publicly signaled interest in aesthetic and longevity medicine in June 2026. Boston Consulting Group estimates the GLP-1 aesthetic opportunity will grow from about $0.7 billion to $2.0 billion over five years. Conexeu is positioning CXU™ to serve that completed-transformation demand.

What Winning a Demand Shift Actually Takes

Conexeu is early, preclinical, and years from any market. But the pattern it is betting on, that a durable demand shift rewards whoever owns the scalable, trusted platform beneath it, is visible across the public markets in businesses that look nothing like a biotech. The companies below are illustrative market context, not peers or comparables to CNXU. Each simply demonstrates a different piece of the platform-and-trust logic Conexeu is pursuing.

First Advantage (Nasdaq: FA) is a case study in the value of trusted infrastructure. The background-screening and identity-verification company processes more than 200 million screens a year across over 200 countries, and in the first quarter of 2026 it grew revenue 8.6% year over year to $385.2 million with adjusted EBITDA of $105.3 million, a 27.3% margin. Its entire business rests on being the verified, trusted layer that other companies build hiring decisions on. Conexeu’s ambition is analogous in structure: to become the trusted, evidence-backed platform, validated through disciplined preclinical work, that a new aesthetics category is built on. In both cases the moat is credibility at scale.

AnaptysBio (Nasdaq: ANAB) shows how a single, well-protected platform can throw off value across multiple streams. After spinning off its drug-development arm in April 2026, AnaptysBio became a streamlined, royalty-focused business, reporting first-quarter 2026 collaboration revenue of $25.6 million with Jemperli royalties growing 44% to $24.7 million, and an operating model management describes as carrying an EBIT margin above 95%. The lesson relevant to Conexeu is the power of owning platform intellectual property outright. Conexeu holds all rights to its CXU™ platform with no royalty or licensing obligations, protected across more than 40 jurisdictions, and intends to expand that single platform across multiple indications and markets.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE: CVE) demonstrates what it looks like when disciplined, long-horizon investment finally scales. The Canadian integrated energy company posted record first-quarter 2026 upstream production of 972,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 19% year over year, following its MEG Energy acquisition, and generated $3.4 billion in adjusted funds flow while raising its dividend 10%. Cenovus is the mature version of a platform bet: years of investment in scalable assets converging into step-change output. Conexeu is at the opposite end of that arc, funding its platform through early milestones, but the structural logic, build one scalable base and grow production across it, is the same.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC), operator of the largest refining system in the United States, closes the loop on why timing and positioning matter. Marathon reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.65 per share, beating estimates by roughly $0.90, on revenue of $34.6 billion, as its refining and marketing segment’s adjusted EBITDA jumped about 182% year over year to $1.4 billion, and it authorized an additional $5 billion in buybacks. The point relevant to Conexeu is not the refining economics but the principle: the leader positioned ahead of a demand surge captures a disproportionate share of it. Conexeu is trying to claim that first-mover position in bioregeneration before the category fully exists.

A Long Road, Clearly Marked

None of this changes the fundamental reality that Conexeu is a preclinical-stage company whose value rests on early science and its ability to keep funding the work through a long regulatory road. Consistent with its full program, the company is reserving specific findings, endpoints, and implantation volumes for peer-reviewed publication so the data can be evaluated independently. These are preclinical findings, not peer-reviewed, and clinical significance has not been established. Conexeu is advancing a predicate-based regulatory strategy for its lead candidate, targeting a 510(k) submission in the first quarter of 2027, subject to required testing, manufacturing, and documentation.

What makes the setup worth watching is the convergence: a genuinely differentiated idea, a completed preclinical milestone, a powerful and durable demand driver in the GLP-1 wave, and a platform designed to scale across more than one market. Whether that ambition becomes something more will depend on the data and on the company’s ability to finance the journey ahead.

CONTINUED… Stay ahead of the next Conexeu Sciences milestone and get the full story and updates here.

About Conexeu Sciences Inc.

Conexeu Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: CNXU) is a preclinical-stage regenerative tissue platform company. Its patented bioregenerative extracellular matrix (ECM) platform, CXU™, is built on a single structural principle: one formula, one device, designed to scale across multiple addressable markets, including wound care, periodontal applications, and facial and body tissue restoration, with further opportunities in 3D printing, biofabrication, and veterinary markets. The Company is advancing a predicate-based U.S. regulatory strategy with an anticipated 510(k) submission in early 2027 for its initial indication, subject to regulatory review. Miles Harrison serves as President and Chief Executive Officer.

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CXU™ and the Company's device candidates, including Ten-Minute Tissue™, are investigational and have not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority for any use. The P.R.O.O.F study is a preclinical, animal-model study; preclinical results are not necessarily predictive of results in humans, have not been peer-reviewed, and clinical significance has not been established.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This publication contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the CXU™ platform, Ten-Minute Tissue™, and B.R.E.A.S.T.™; the early-stage, preclinical nature of the company's device candidates and the inherent uncertainty of preclinical and clinical development, including the possibility that preclinical results may not be predictive of clinical outcomes and that study objectives described as met may not translate into clinical benefit, regulatory clearance, or commercial success; the investigational status of CXU™, which is not cleared or approved in any jurisdiction; risks associated with the planned 510(k) submission, including that it may not be completed within the anticipated Q1 2027 timeframe or at all, and that the FDA may request additional information or determine the device is not substantially equivalent to the identified predicate; the ability to expand the platform across additional indications, each of which would require separate regulatory authorization; and the pace and degree of market adoption. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement. References to other companies are based on those companies' public disclosures, are provided for industry context only, and do not imply any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, or comparable performance. CXU™, Ten-Minute Tissue™, and B.R.E.A.S.T.™ are trademarks of Conexeu Sciences Inc. or its subsidiaries.