Bonafide Health Releases Sixth Annual State of Menopause™ Results

New York, NY, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonafide Health, LLC, a leading women's healthcare company providing clinically researched solutions to relieve perimenopause and menopause symptoms, today released findings from its 6th Annual State of Menopause Survey, the industry's longest-running report tracking how women's experiences and sentiment evolve throughout the menopause transition.

Surveying over 2,000 U.S. women ages 40–64, experiencing perimenopause or menopause symptoms, this year's findings reveal that some of the greatest burdens are falling on women in perimenopause, whose emotional and cognitive symptoms are seemingly disrupting their work, relationships, and financial wellbeing more than the physical symptoms traditionally associated with menopause.

Rather than hot flashes, women are increasingly describing anxiety, brain fog, sleep disruption, and declining motivation as the symptoms having the greatest impact on their daily lives.

Key findings include:

Perimenopause Is More Than Hot Flashes—It's Affecting Women's Brains, Careers, and Quality of Life

Bonafide’s survey found that the cognitive and emotional symptoms, which can start in perimenopause, are reportedly outweighing the physical discomforts for many women traversing menopause:

60% say symptoms negatively affect their emotional or mental health. This jumps to 65% in women 40-49.

50% say symptoms affect their cognitive health. This jumps to 56% in women 40-49.

77% report cognitive changes.

Anxiety, panic attacks, and depression surpassed hot flashes as the #1 most impactful symptom.

Bonafide found that these challenges are pronounced among women ages 40–49, highlighting the complex and unique burden of perimenopause – which is the 3-10 years leading to menopause.

Perimenopause Is Undermining Women's Careers—and Their Income

Bonafide’s 2026 State of Menopause survey results also found that perimenopause, and its symptoms, are creating notable workplace and financial implications.

More than half (56%) of women surveyed say declining motivation is the biggest way symptoms affect their work. This increases to 62% among women ages 40–49.



At the same time:

Nearly half (48%) say symptoms have negatively affected their income, with 23% reporting losing at least $10,000 because of menopause symptoms.

27% have hidden their symptoms for fear of workplace discrimination (this is 30% in women 40-49).

And only a stark 7% of working women report being aware of menopause accommodations at work, which is down from 2025.

A Cycle of Isolation Leaves Women Craving Solitude During the Menopause Transition

Beyond work, women report that symptoms are changing how they interact with others and how they feel about themselves.

69% want to be alone more often.

74% say they are annoyed by things that didn’t annoy them before.

65% feel overwhelmed by everyday life. This increases to 70% among women ages 40–49.

More than half say they are simply surviving rather than thriving (which jumps to 56% in women 40-49).

Women Are Seeking Peer Validation Before Treatment

When women talk to each other about peri/menopause, they're not looking for solutions. They're looking for affirmation that what they're experiencing is real—and shared–not just in their heads.

This conversation with peers helps reduce feelings of isolation – and adds validation of a woman’s experience, creating confidence.

62% say talking with other women helps them realize they are not imagining their symptoms.

39% report feeling affirmation is the most valuable outcome of conversations with other women – with 34% of women 40-49 stating others “don’t understand how hard this is.”

71% did not recognize their first symptom as being related to perimenopause or menopause.

Women ages 40–49 are significantly more likely to report difficulty finding healthcare professionals who understand how disruptive their symptoms can be.

85% believe educating themselves remains the best way to navigate menopause. A ~5% increase YOY.



Women Deserve More Holistic (Peri)menopause Care

For years, the world has focused on the physical symptoms and discomfort the menopause transition can bring. This new data from Bonafide demonstrates that more women are experiencing a greater impact on their mental health than physical comfort – with many women reporting negative impacts on their cognitive function.

These findings signal that supporting women through perimenopause and menopause requires so much more than simply addressing the physical symptoms; it requires acknowledgement and support for the oftentimes more disruptive cognitive, emotional, workplace, and social challenges that accompany the transition – that can significantly alter a woman’s quality of life.

Read our reports from previous years:

ABOUT BONAFIDE HEALTH, LLC

Bonafide Health was launched with a simple mission: to provide women with safe and highly effective symptom relief throughout their menopause journey. As part of Bonafide's scientific research and product development process, the brand prides itself on their deep understanding of the biological and physiological changes that affect women due to hormonal fluctuations experienced with age. Bonafide is a gynecologist recommended menopause supplement brand that provides first-of-its-kind, evidence-based solutions developed from naturally derived ingredients that are hormone-free and drug-free. To learn more visit www.hellobonafide.com or follow @hellobonafide on Instagram or TikTok.

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