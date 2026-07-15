MIT Sloan School of Management launches Evening MBA

Cambridge, MA, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MIT Sloan School of Management has launched a new program, the MIT Sloan Evening MBA, to expand access to the MIT Sloan MBA to those who want to earn their degree while continuing their careers. The Evening MBA, offered primarily in-person and with a cohort-based design, joins four other MBA offerings at MIT Sloan: The traditional, two-year MBA, the MIT Executive MBA, the MIT Sloan Fellows MBA, and MIT’s Leaders for Global Operations, a dual-degree MBA/SM from MIT Sloan and the School of Engineering.

“The Evening MBA features the same rigorous coursework, selective admissions, and world-class faculty as the school’s existing MBA programs,” said Richard M. Locke, John C Head III Dean. “The program is tied to MIT Sloan’s strengths in innovation, analytics, technology, and applied management, and connects students to a high-caliber, technically sophisticated peer network inside the broader MIT ecosystem.”

Who is the MIT Sloan Evening MBA program for?

Research by MIT Sloan showed a growing market for professionals who value a formal MBA education but want to continue advancing in their career at the same time. These individuals prefer to continue earning their current salaries and learning inside organizations where they are building momentum. The Evening MBA is an opportunity to accelerate their careers in their current organizations while also building their network and gaining critical skills for advancement and leadership.

“This program is for a serious cohort of students dedicated to academic rigor, with the same high level of qualifications as applicants for MIT Sloan’s traditional two-year MBA program in terms of demonstrated success — including in standardized testing, undergraduate achievement, and work experience — and personal attributes such as ability to work effectively in a team setting, goal orientation, and ability to manage through adversity,” said Rodrigo Verdi, Deputy Dean for Degree Programs, Teaching and Learning.

Market tests and a preview event, led by Duncan Simester, NTU Professor of Marketing at MIT Sloan and chair of the Evening MBA Task Force, held in the spring of 2026, have validated the demand for the program, and there is a strong pool of potential applicants locally with the same high level of qualifications as applicants to MIT Sloan’s traditional two-year MBA.

Why launch a new MBA offering now?

“At MIT Sloan, as a dynamic organization, we are always evolving to find more ways to make an impact in the world through our research and teaching and to meet new market needs,” said Locke. “It is an especially important time in higher education to continue to innovate and consider how institutions can expand access to more students, reach them where they are, and provide them with different formats for how they can learn.”

The Evening MBA program will expand MIT Sloan’s alumni and employer networks, which will benefit MIT Sloan alumni and students across years and degree programs. Having a larger pool of alumni to network with and learn from will be an asset for the school, for alumni, and for students.

“We also see a strong tie between this program and Greater Boston’s vibrant technology, healthcare, and entrepreneurial ecosystems, with benefits for local and regional companies as well as for individuals,” Locke said.

“Greater Boston has one of the most innovative, dynamic economies in the world, and at MIT we want to do everything we can to sustain and enhance the region's position of leadership,” said MIT Provost Anantha Chandrakasan, the Institute’s chief academic officer. “Taking full advantage of MIT Sloan’s strengths, including the AI programming it has developed, we are focused on educating the leaders who will grow and manage cutting-edge companies in our region. The Evening MBA gives us the ability to reach many more talented, ambitious people.”

Students in the MIT Sloan Evening MBA program will be bringing their new knowledge, skills, and perspectives directly to their workplaces in the morning after their evening classes, affording them the opportunity to put their learning into practice throughout the program. Their organizations will also benefit from students’ access to the latest learning from MIT Sloan faculty members on complex and quickly evolving topics like artificial intelligence.

“The program benefits both the individual students and their employers,” Simester said. “Because these students are not stepping away from their current roles, employers will benefit from retention, upskilling, and continued contributions from these individuals while they are getting their MBA at the same time. It increases their value and will provide them with opportunities to accelerate their careers where they are, versus switching roles or companies.”

How is the MIT Sloan Evening MBA program structured?

A key differentiator for the program compared to others currently in the market is that the MIT Sloan Evening MBA is primarily in-person and cohort-based, giving students the uniquely valuable combination of the ability to stay in their roles in their organizations while building deep connections to a group of high-performing peers and becoming part of the dynamic MIT ecosystem.

Over 22 months, students will be required to complete 14 core courses and 10 elective courses, including hands-on Action Learning content. Courses will meet two evenings per week in person from 6-9 p.m. There will also be online content and in-person intensive weeks. Core subjects cover topics such as: Accounting, Economics, Data Modeling, Finance, Marketing, Strategy, Organizational Processes, AI, and more, closely aligning with MIT Sloan’s current MBA program curricula.

Outside the classroom, MIT Sloan Evening MBA students will have access to MIT Sloan student-run clubs and conferences, as well as social events and programming. Program-specific community-building and career development-focused activities will be held several times per semester.

Students will matriculate each August, with graduation in May of the second year and a required summer semester in between. Some elements of the curriculum are still being developed and will be finalized by fall 2026. MIT Sloan plans to welcome its first cohort of Evening MBA students in August 2027.

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