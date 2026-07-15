HydroGraph to Host Corporate Update Conference Call on July 16, 2026

AUSTIN, Texas, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (“HydroGraph” or the “Company”) today announced that management will host a corporate update conference call at 8:30 am Eastern Time on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

The call will provide a comprehensive overview of the ongoing development of HydroGraph’s business, including the recently announced agreement with Western International Gas & Cylinders, Inc. (“Western International”) for a long-term supply of acetylene gas and land lease for HydroGraph’s first large-scale U.S. graphene production facility, to be located in Bellville, Texas.

Additionally, the Company intends to provide updates on its continued commercial progression, redomicile and uplisting plans and interest from the U.S. federal government as it relates to securing fully domestic supply chains of critical materials, including graphene.

The conference call will be accessible via a link on HydroGraph’s website, located at https://hydrograph.com/media/. Call attendees will be able to submit questions via an online interface within the webcast site. Attendees are encouraged to join the call prior to the start time in order to register and ensure full availability of the call features within their individual web browsers.

A webcast replay of the call will be available on the website shortly following the live event.

About Hydrograph

HydroGraph is a leading producer of pristine graphene using an “explosion synthesis” process, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use, and identical batches. The quality, performance, and consistency of HydroGraph’s graphene follow the Graphene Council’s Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: https://hydrograph.com/ . For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/hydrograph/ and X at https://x.com/HydroGraphInc .

Trademarks: HydroGraph™ and Fractal Graphene™

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “upon”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable, and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of HydroGraph to control or predict, that may cause HydroGraph’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: HydroGraph’s ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. HydroGraph does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management’s best judgment based on information currently available.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS: Matt Kreps Senior Vice President +1-214-597-8200 matt.kreps@hydrograph.com Chris Subrook Len Fernandes Midland Compounding and Consulting, Inc Firecracker PR for HydroGraph New Business Development Manager len@firecrackerpr.com csurbrook@midlandcompounding.com 888-317-4687 989-495-9367



