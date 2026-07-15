Workhorse Group Sets Date for Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

DETROIT, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) (“Workhorse”) a North American OEM and provider of all-electric trucks, shuttles and buses, plans to conduct a conference call to discuss its second quarter results and business outlook on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Prior to the conference call, Workhorse will issue its second quarter earnings press release. The press release, once posted, may be viewed on Workhorse’s website at ir.workhorse.com.

A link to listen to the conference call webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of Workhorse’s website.

The phone numbers to listen via telephone are (877)-407-0789 (U.S.) or (201)-689-8562 (international). A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 7 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 27, 2026.

Toll-free replay number: (844)-512-2921

International replay number: (412)-317-6671

Replay ID: 13761353

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Headquartered in the Detroit area with a commercial-scale manufacturing plant in Union City, Indiana, Workhorse (Nasdaq: WKHS) is redefining what a medium-duty truck should be. Workhorse builds software-first electric trucks, shuttles and buses that are powerful, cost-efficient, reliable, safe and comfortable — all with zero tailpipe emissions. Our deep experience building electric vehicles at scale drives intentional innovations designed to help customers lower operating costs, improve fleet performance, enhance the driver experience, and maximize uptime without compromise. More information is available at www.workhorse.com.

Media Relations Contacts:

Workhorse

John Williams, Communications

+1-206-660-5503, john.williams@workhorse.com

ICR, Inc.

workhorse@ircinc.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Investors@workhorse.com