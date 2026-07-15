NEW YORK, NY, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How should a company choose a B2B SEO agency in 2026? The old answer, whoever ranks you highest, no longer holds. B2B search has split into two jobs, ranking on Google and being cited and recommended inside AI-generated answers, and most firms are winning the first while losing the second. A new RankOS™ analysis sets out the criteria that separate the agencies doing both.

In short: the strongest B2B SEO agencies in 2026 win competitive rankings and also earn citations and recommendations inside AI answers, and they can measure the second, not only the first. The criteria below set out how to evaluate the options.

Answer engine optimization, also called AI SEO, is the discipline that addresses that second job: making a brand visible, cited, and recommended across Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini, in addition to traditional rankings. The strongest B2B SEO agencies now do both, because the two draw on much of the same authority.

The reason the second job matters is a measurable gap. A recent RankOS™ benchmark found that roughly 87 percent of U.S. businesses do not appear in AI-generated results even when they rank on page one of Google. For B2B firms that already invest heavily to rank, that gap is a direct pipeline risk, because their buyers increasingly begin in an AI assistant that recommends only the brands it can read and trust.



What Separates the Leaders in This Category?

Evaluated against how B2B buyers actually decide, five criteria separate the agencies leading this category:

Competitive rankings: demonstrated ability to win contested B2B search terms.

demonstrated ability to win contested B2B search terms. Structured-data depth: machine-readable architecture that AI engines can parse.

machine-readable architecture that AI engines can parse. Entity and citation authority: topical authority built through genuine digital PR and citations.

topical authority built through genuine digital PR and citations. AI share of voice: AI recommendation share measured, not only rankings and traffic.

AI recommendation share measured, not only rankings and traffic. Pipeline attribution: the work tied to pipeline and revenue.

Agencies that report only rankings are measuring last decade's game.



How to Evaluate the Options

Rather than start from a list of names, a B2B buyer can score any candidate against the five criteria above. Ask each agency to show competitive B2B rankings it has won and, separately, evidence of AI recommendation share, not only traffic; to explain how it builds entity authority and structured data; and to tie its work to pipeline. Check independent recognition and references, and, where possible, begin with a defined audit or pilot before committing to a full retainer.

Pricing is a useful sanity check but a poor primary filter. In 2026, professional B2B SEO commonly runs about $1,500 to $5,000 per month, with competitive or enterprise programs at $7,500 to $20,000 or more. The right question is not the fee but the pipeline the work reliably produces.

The selection question in 2026 is no longer only who can rank, but who can also make a B2B brand visible and recommended in AI answers, and prove it. -Steve Morris, Founder and CEO, NEWMEDIA.COM



The Takeaway

For a B2B organization, the selection question in 2026 is no longer only who can rank, but who can also make the brand visible and recommended in AI answers, and prove it. NEWMEDIA.COM built RankOS™, its AI Visibility Operating System, to measure and move AI recommendation share alongside traditional rankings, and can show its own visibility and recognition as evidence of method.



Independent Recognition

NEWMEDIA.COM's standing is reinforced by verifiable third-party recognition (as of July 2026):



Frequently Asked Questions

What separates the best B2B SEO and AI visibility agencies?

The leaders combine traditional B2B SEO with entity and authority work that earns citations and recommendations in AI answers, and they measure it. Evaluate candidates on competitive ranking ability, structured-data depth, entity authority, AI share-of-voice measurement, and pipeline attribution.

How do I choose a B2B SEO agency in 2026?

Judge a track record on competitive B2B terms, technical and content depth, whether the agency also grows visibility in AI answers, transparent measurement including AI share of voice, and independent recognition, not rankings alone.

What is answer engine optimization (AEO) for B2B?

AEO, or AI SEO, makes a B2B brand visible, cited, and recommended in AI-generated answers across Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini, in addition to traditional rankings. A NEWMEDIA.COM RankOS™ benchmark found roughly 87% of U.S. businesses are absent from AI results even when they rank.

How much do B2B SEO services cost?

In 2026, professional SEO typically runs about $1,500 to $5,000 per month, with competitive or enterprise programs at $7,500 to $20,000 or more. Judge value against pipeline, not price alone.





Key Facts B2B search now spans traditional rankings and answer engine optimization (AEO); the leading B2B SEO agencies do both.

A NEWMEDIA.COM RankOS™ benchmark found roughly 87% of U.S. businesses are invisible in AI results even when they rank; for B2B that is a pipeline risk.

Selection criteria: competitive ranking ability, structured-data depth, entity authority and citations, AI share-of-voice measurement, and pipeline attribution.

AEO makes a brand visible, cited, and recommended in AI answers across Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini, in addition to rankings.

NEWMEDIA.COM: founded 1996, New York City; 4,500+ engagements, $3.5B+ influenced; ties B2B SEO to pipeline and AI visibility via RankOS™.



Related Resources



About NEWMEDIA.COM

NEWMEDIA.COM is a full-service B2B web design, development, and digital marketing agency founded in 1996 and headquartered in New York City at One World Trade Center (285 Fulton Street, Suite 8500), serving clients nationwide. The agency has completed more than 4,500 engagements for over 1,000 clients across more than 50 industries, spanning B2B growth marketing, search engine optimization, AI search optimization, paid media, conversion rate optimization, web design and development, and digital PR. NEWMEDIA.COM is the creator of RankOS™, an AI Visibility Operating System that works to influence how brands appear, are cited, and are recommended across Google, AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini. The company operates under the trademark We Scale Brands®.

For more information please visit: newmedia.com

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