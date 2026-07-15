Housecall Pro Launches Trade-Specific Software Packages for HVAC, Plumbing and Electrical Businesses

DENVER, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Housecall Pro ®, a leading AI-powered field service platform trusted by home service professionals who have served 1 in 4 American homes, today announced the launch of its HVAC, Plumbing and Electrical Packages, the company's first industry-specific software packages for mechanical service professionals.



The three new packages give HVAC, plumbing and electrical businesses an out-of-the-box software experience designed around the workflows, tools and metrics they rely on every day, without the cost, complexity and lengthy implementation of traditional platforms.

Built using insights from over 100 million jobs and feedback from Housecall Pro's community of more than 200,000 home service professionals, each package comes preconfigured with industry-specific onboarding, templates, workflows and default settings to help businesses get started quickly and scale efficiently. They integrate core Housecall Pro capabilities — including scheduling, estimates, invoicing, payments, online booking and reporting — with enhanced functionality and new features designed specifically for residential and commercial HVAC, plumbing and electrical businesses, including:

Mechanical KPI dashboard for at-a-glance business performance

Membership plans on jobs and estimates to help grow recurring revenue from the field

Real-time AI-driven pricing benchmarks for price book items

Price book commissions to set pay by line item and reward techs for what they sell

Credit card surcharging

Technician efficiency reporting to better understand team performance





“HVAC, plumbing and electrical Pros want software built for how they work,” said Roland Ligtenberg, Co-Founder and Chief AI Officer at Housecall Pro. “We built these packages and features by listening to our Pro community. They’re shaped by millions of real jobs, so they work the way Pros already do, from day one.”

Developed using platform behavior across more than 40 product features and validated through a phased rollout with customer feedback, these three new packages reflect Housecall Pro's continued investment in building software around how home service Pros actually operate. Available in multiple pricing tiers, the packages make trade-specific software more accessible for HVAC, plumbing and electrical businesses of all sizes.

Learn more about Housecall Pro's industry-specific tools for HVAC , plumbing and electrical service providers.

About Housecall Pro

Housecall Pro® is a leading AI-powered field service platform trusted by more than 200,000 home service professionals who have served 1 in 4 American homes. With automated workflows including estimating, customer communication, scheduling, dispatching, invoicing, payments, and much more, Housecall Pro helps Pros save time, grow revenue, and earn customers' trust. Housecall Pro supports the industry through Champion the Trades™. Learn more at HousecallPro.com .