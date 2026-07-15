Payscale Labor Market & Wage Trend Report: New Data Shows Labor Market Bifurcation Accelerating as Wage Growth Falls Behind Inflation

Boston, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While the market reacts to the threat of artificial intelligence drastically changing or eliminating jobs, new data from Payscale suggests that AI is accelerating labor market bifurcation while other forces — wage compression and participation withdrawal — are supporting the split.

The labor market is contracting, with fewer jobs, workers leaving, and real income shrinking. Average wage growth was 3.5% during the quarter according to government data, while inflation climbed to 4.2%, leaving most workers with a 0.7% decline in real wages. At the same time, employers are paying premiums for a specific tier of talent: skilled trades, logistics, operations, and emerging AI-focused roles are seeing double digit wage growth.

According to the Q2 Labor Market & Wage Trend Report, produced by Payscale from its Peer dataset, Ironworker Foreman is the number one job for wage growth (18%), followed by Equipment Maintenance Technician (18%), and Logistics and Supply Chain Supervisor (15%).

Payscale data show there is a gap between who is getting rewarded and who is losing ground in the AI narrative. AI is restructuring who gets hired and not destroying total jobs. However, that restructuring, layered on top of wage compression and participation withdrawal, is hollowing out the middle.

The top in-demand jobs are front-line positions in the trades, logistics, and operations, with Kitchen Assistant posting 451% growth in job pricings and Bus Driver up 278%. Artificial Intelligence Analyst rounds out the top 10 emerging roles at 90% growth and $118,000 median salary, a signal that specialized AI expertise is pulling away from the knowledge-worker pack even as broader white-collar salary growth softens.

“The conversation has fixated on what jobs AI is replacing. But employer pay decisions are showing a different story emerge. AI is accelerating labor market bifurcation, with employers paying a skills premium for trades and operational roles, while purchasing power erodes for nearly everyone else. A narrow band of AI-specialized knowledge work is pulling ahead,” Payscale Chief Compensation Strategist Ruth Thomas said. “Those three forces together are a structural reshaping instead of a disruption.”

The Payscale Labor Market and Wage Trend Report is an independent view of the U.S. private‑sector labor market based on aggregated, anonymized HRIS data from 10.2 million+ employees across more than 4,500 participating organizations. The analysis draws from Peer, Payscale's continuously refreshed compensation dataset, which is updated daily and includes validated job, pay, turnover, and tenure records. This data provides a fresh view of labor demand, wage growth, turnover, and workforce trends.

The findings arrive as business leaders and economists increasingly reconsider early predictions of widespread AI-driven job displacement. Payscale's data indicates that employers are remaining cautious amid a cooling labor market. While some new roles are emerging, many jobs are proving more difficult to automate, driving strong wage growth even as pay increases trail inflation for most workers. This growing divide is forcing employers to make more strategic compensation decisions.

Q2 2026 Labor Market & Wage Trend Report Highlights

View the Payscale Labor Market & Wage Trend Report and interactive charts at https://www.payscale.com/featured-content/labor-market-wage-trends-report

Most workers are losing purchasing power: Only Technology (6.9%) and Government (4.5%) posted wage growth above inflation. Operations leads all job families for wage growth. Operations and Non-Profit & Social Services recorded the strongest job-family wage growth at 4.5%, while skilled trades continued to outperform most white-collar functions.

Only Technology (6.9%) and Government (4.5%) posted wage growth above inflation. Operations leads all job families for wage growth. Operations and Non-Profit & Social Services recorded the strongest job-family wage growth at 4.5%, while skilled trades continued to outperform most white-collar functions. Las Vegas leads metro wage growth: Las Vegas posted the nation's fastest wage growth at 4.7%, ahead of Baltimore, Cleveland, Detroit, and other Midwest and Sun Belt labor markets.

Las Vegas posted the nation's fastest wage growth at 4.7%, ahead of Baltimore, Cleveland, Detroit, and other Midwest and Sun Belt labor markets. Technology remains the strongest-paying industry: Technology led all industries with 6.9% wage growth, more than double many industries that clustered around 3%.

Technology led all industries with 6.9% wage growth, more than double many industries that clustered around 3%. Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components recorded the highest turnover: At 10.5%, the industry posted the highest annual turnover rate, highlighting continued retention challenges in trade-sensitive sectors.

About Payscale

Payscale is the pioneer of compensation intelligence, helping organizations make smarter pay decisions that drive business performance. For more than 20 years, Payscale has combined trusted market data with AI-powered technology to deliver actionable insights that turn pay from a cost into a catalyst for growth. The Payscale Intelligence Cloud portfolio of solutions — Ascent, JobNav, and Paycycle — empower top companies and businesses like Cintas, Leidos, Chipotle, Ohio State University, and TJX Companies.

Create confidence in your compensation. Payscale.

To learn more, visit www.payscale.com.

Contact Info



Payscale

press@payscale.com