WatchGuard Launches AI Innovation Challenge, Inviting MSPs to Help Shape the Future of AI-Powered Cybersecurity

SEATTLE, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WatchGuard® Technologies, a global leader in unified cybersecurity for managed service providers (MSPs), today announced the WatchGuard AI Innovation Challenge, an open competition inviting MSPs to submit AI agent and automation ideas designed to help security teams work faster, operate more efficiently, and better protect customers.

Part of WatchGuard's $10 million investment in AI innovation, the challenge gives MSPs a direct voice in shaping the future of AI-powered cybersecurity. WatchGuard may select multiple submissions for development, committing up to $100,000 to build out each one. The Grand Prize winner also receives an all-expenses-paid VIP trip to WatchGuard Impact North America and a one-on-one meeting with a WatchGuard executive of their choice.

The challenge is built on a simple idea: the best AI for MSPs should be shaped by the people who use it every day. Backed by a dedicated Agentic Development team, WatchGuard is inviting partners to help decide what gets built next.

"MSPs are on the front lines of cybersecurity every day, and no one understands their challenges and opportunities better than they do," said Joe Smolarski, CEO at WatchGuard Technologies. "We're making a significant investment in AI because we believe it can help our partners work smarter, scale their businesses, and better serve their customers."

Participating MSPs can submit up to 10 ideas for AI agents, workflows, or automations that cut operational inefficiencies, streamline security management, or improve customer outcomes. Submissions will be judged on innovation, business impact, feasibility, and value to the broader MSP community.

"AI will fundamentally reshape how cybersecurity is delivered and managed," Smolarski added. "Our responsibility isn't just to build new technology, but to solve the right problems. This challenge puts our $10 million AI investment into action, partnering directly with MSPs to find the innovations that will have the greatest impact on their businesses and help them deliver better security outcomes for their customers."

The WatchGuard AI Innovation Challenge is now open for submissions. For complete contest details, eligibility requirements, and submission guidelines, visit our website.