MISTRAS Launches AEScout to Help Industrial Operators Detect Active Damage and Make Data-Driven Integrity Decisions

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG), a global leader in technology-enabled industrial asset integrity and laboratory testing solutions, today announced the launch of AEScout, a rapid-deployment acoustic emission (AE) monitoring solution designed to help industrial operators identify active damage mechanisms to make more informed asset integrity decisions.

AEScout supports localized monitoring of known or suspected areas of concern, helping operators determine whether cracking, corrosion-related activity, fatigue, or other damage mechanisms are active during operations. By providing insight between traditional inspection intervals, AEScout complements conventional non-destructive testing (NDT) inspections and strengthens risk-based inspection and integrity management programs.

“Asset integrity management too often comes down to decisions being made without complete information, such as whether a known damage mechanism is active or if immediate intervention is required,” said Jonathan Burns, Vice President of Monitoring Technologies at MISTRAS Group. “AEScout gives operators a practical way to collect evidence quickly, helping them prioritize inspection resources, reduce unnecessary disruption, and make decisions with greater confidence.”

Built on MISTRAS’ decades of expertise and industry-proven acoustic emission technology, AEScout is designed for fast deployment in hazardous industrial environments where cabling constraints, power access, permitting, and mobilization can create barriers to monitoring. The system supports up to four AE channels for localized activity detection and source location, with wireless data transmission to a cloud-based monitoring environment for remote review and expert interpretation.

AEScout is particularly effective for fatigue and stress corrosion cracking applications, where understanding the progression of crack-like indications is essential for maintaining asset integrity. Continuous monitoring data can be used to support RBI assessments and reassessments, reduce uncertainty between scheduled inspections, monitor known crack-like indications, and assess equipment operating outside normal Integrity Operating Windows (IOWs).

Its low-power operating design enables event-driven monitoring, helping operators collect relevant data while minimizing unnecessary power consumption and data transfer.

The solution also supports MISTRAS’ emerging Integrity Management as a Service model, in which customers retain rapid-deployment monitoring capability on site while MISTRAS provides deployment guidance, cloud-based data access, interpretation, engineering support, and reporting. This approach helps shift AE monitoring from a traditional project-based service to an on-demand integrity surveillance capability.

For more information about the AEScout rapid-deployment monitoring solution, contact sales.systems@mistrasgroup.com.

About MISTRAS Group, Inc.

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) is a global leader in technology-enabled industrial asset integrity and laboratory testing solutions, serving critical strategic markets including oil & gas, aerospace & defense, industrials, power generation & transmission, infrastructure, engineering and research. The Company provides a diversified portfolio of products and services, ranging from advanced non-destructive testing and pipeline inspections to real-time condition monitoring, maintenance planning, and specialized engineering, powered by a proprietary management software suite that centralizes integrity data for predictive analytics and benchmark analysis. With a long-standing track record of innovation and deep industry expertise, MISTRAS helps clients reduce risk, extend asset life, and optimize operational performance. Learn more at www.mistrasgroup.com.

Contact:

Theresa Feraren

Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer

MISTRAS Group, Inc.

marcom@mistrasgroup.com